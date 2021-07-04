Jonathan Rea seals emphatic victory in Superpole race at Donington Park

The six-time World Superbike champion, second in Saturday’s opening race, had topped the times during the wet morning warm-up session and Rea hit the front on the rapidly drying circuit for the 10-lap sprint race.

He was being shadowed by Kawasaki team-mate Alex Lowes in the early stages until the Briton slid off at the Old Hairpin. Lowes managed to re-join the race and finished in 14th place.

Rea, who opted for intermediate tyres, was left with a clear lead and he cruised home to win by 2.5 seconds from BMW Motorrad riders Tom Sykes and Michael van der Mark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leon Haslam was fourth on the Team HRC Honda ahead of American Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha), while Saturday’s race winner, Toprak Razgatlioglu, was sixth on his Pata Yamaha after starting from 13th place.

Northern Ireland’s Eugene Laverty was 12th on the RC Squadra Corse BMW.