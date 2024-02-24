Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a disastrous beginning to the season for the six-time champion, who has struggled with the R1 at Phillip Island throughout practice and qualifying.

The 37-year-old, who replaced 2021 champion Toprak Razgatlioglu in the factory Yamaha squad after buying his way out of the final year of his Kawasaki contract to make the move last year, was 38 seconds down on sensational race winner Nicolo Bulega.

World Supersport champion and pole man Bulega triumphed on his Superbike race debut on the Aruba.it Ducati from Rea’s Yamaha team-mate Andrea Locatelli.

Former MotoGP frontrunner Andrea Iannone, also competing in his first World Superbike race, rounded out an all-Italian podium on the Team Go Eleven Ducati.

Razgatlioglu crossed the line in fourth place as he made his debut on the ROKiT BMW but the Turkish ace dropped to fifth in the results after receiving a 1.225s penalty for a Pit Intervention Time infringement during his pit-stop to change tyres.

Reigning champion Alvaro Bautista could only manage 15th after an early crash dropped him out of contention as he battled for the top three.

