Jonathan Rea third in Superpole race at Magny-Cours as Alvaro Bautista strengthens position in race for World Superbike title

Reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu won the race on his Pata Yamaha to move into second place in the standings, three points ahead of Rea.

Alvaro Bautista secured the runner-up spot on the Aruba.it Ducati and is 55 points clear in the title race,

The Spaniard won a dramatic opening race on Saturday after Rea and Razgatlioglu both suffered crashes in separate incidents. Turkish star Razgatlioglu re-joined the race and earned some points as he eventually finished 11th, although Rea – who was forced into pitlane – was 24th after returning to the track.

Jonathan Rea finished 24th in Saturday's opening race at Magny-Cours in France after crashing out of second place before re-joining the race.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after Saturday’s first race, six-time champion Rea said there was still a long way to go in the championship battle.

“Today was one battle we failed in but we still have a lot more,” he said.

“I lost a potential 25 points to Alvaro. We have to keep working. It’s not incredible but it’s not going to be easy.

“It’s always nice to be able to fight from behind – it gives you some feeling. I know that feeling of being in front, when things are seamless.

“All it takes is a swing in momentum and it goes against you. We know we need to keep working hard and maximising our opportunities.”

Eugene Laverty finished 18th in both races on the Bonovo Action BMW.