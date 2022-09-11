Jonathan Rea third in Superpole race at Magny-Cours as Alvaro Bautista strengthens position in race for World Superbike title
Jonathan Rea dropped to third in the World Superbike Championship after finishing on the podium in third place in Sunday’s Superpole race at Magny-Cours in France.
Reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu won the race on his Pata Yamaha to move into second place in the standings, three points ahead of Rea.
Alvaro Bautista secured the runner-up spot on the Aruba.it Ducati and is 55 points clear in the title race,
The Spaniard won a dramatic opening race on Saturday after Rea and Razgatlioglu both suffered crashes in separate incidents. Turkish star Razgatlioglu re-joined the race and earned some points as he eventually finished 11th, although Rea – who was forced into pitlane – was 24th after returning to the track.
Most Popular
-
1
Mid-Antrim 150: Clough course "not an option" should race return in future after second sabotage attack
-
2
Mid-Antrim 150 cancelled after event sabotaged by overnight oil spill on Clough course
-
3
Mid-Antrim 150: Police launch investigation and appeal for information after sabotage forces cancellation of Irish road race
-
4
Mid-Antrim 150: Irish road race goes head after organisers weighed options following death of Queen Elizabeth II | Wilson Craig Racing Team withdraws | Ryan Farquhar pulls out of parade laps
-
5
Alvaro Bautista hits out at Jonathan Rea after collision in race two at Magny-Cours in France
Speaking after Saturday’s first race, six-time champion Rea said there was still a long way to go in the championship battle.
“Today was one battle we failed in but we still have a lot more,” he said.
“I lost a potential 25 points to Alvaro. We have to keep working. It’s not incredible but it’s not going to be easy.
“It’s always nice to be able to fight from behind – it gives you some feeling. I know that feeling of being in front, when things are seamless.
“All it takes is a swing in momentum and it goes against you. We know we need to keep working hard and maximising our opportunities.”
Eugene Laverty finished 18th in both races on the Bonovo Action BMW.
Race two takes place on Sunday at 13:00 BST.