Jonathan Rea has unveiled a special tribute to “absolute hero” Joey Dunlop after donning a replica of the Ulster motorcycling legend’s iconic yellow Arai helmet on Saturday at Donington Park.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rea is competing in the seventh round of the World Superbike Championship this weekend at the East Midlands venue and sealed a season-best qualifying position of fourth in Superpole ahead of the opening race (15:00 BST).

The six-time champion said he was “excited” to honour Joey’s memory 25 years on from the 49-year-old’s tragic death in a racing accident in Tallinn, Estonia on July 2, 2000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unveiling the legendary helmet design in a video post on social media, Rea told his followers: “I’ve got a surprise for you, I’ve got a new helmet this weekend.

“You’re going to be so impressed with this. The name (Arai) might give it away.

“It’s 25 years since we lost Joey Dunlop and I’m so proud to honour him this weekend at Donington.

“His wife, Linda, is coming, his daughter Joanne.

“He was an absolute hero of mine growing up so I’m really, really excited to use this to honour him.

Northern Ireland's Jonathan Rea is sporting a replica of Joey Dunlop's iconic yellow Arai helmet as a tribute to the Ulster motorcycling legend this weekend at Donington Park. (Photo by Yamaha Racing)

“If you’re out trackside, make sure and give me a wave.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rea joined a host of star names in the ‘Joey 25’ Celebration parade in Ballymoney in May to celebrate the life of one of Northern Ireland’s greatest sporting ambassadors.

Riders including Carl Fogarty, Ron Haslam, Brian Reid, Leon Haslam, Eugene Laverty, Alan Irwin, Michael Swann and Jeremy McWilliams rode an exclusive collection of Joey’s former machines through the town centre, when an estimated 20,000 turned out to remember one of the all-time greats.

Joey was a five-time TT Formula One world champion and a 26-time winner at the Isle of Man TT.