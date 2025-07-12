Jonathan Rea's special helmet tribute to Ulster sporting icon Joey Dunlop at Donington Park to mark 25th anniversary of racing legend's tragic passing
Rea is competing in the seventh round of the World Superbike Championship this weekend at the East Midlands venue and sealed a season-best qualifying position of fourth in Superpole ahead of the opening race (15:00 BST).
The six-time champion said he was “excited” to honour Joey’s memory 25 years on from the 49-year-old’s tragic death in a racing accident in Tallinn, Estonia on July 2, 2000.
Unveiling the legendary helmet design in a video post on social media, Rea told his followers: “I’ve got a surprise for you, I’ve got a new helmet this weekend.
“You’re going to be so impressed with this. The name (Arai) might give it away.
“It’s 25 years since we lost Joey Dunlop and I’m so proud to honour him this weekend at Donington.
“His wife, Linda, is coming, his daughter Joanne.
“He was an absolute hero of mine growing up so I’m really, really excited to use this to honour him.
“If you’re out trackside, make sure and give me a wave.”
Rea joined a host of star names in the ‘Joey 25’ Celebration parade in Ballymoney in May to celebrate the life of one of Northern Ireland’s greatest sporting ambassadors.
Riders including Carl Fogarty, Ron Haslam, Brian Reid, Leon Haslam, Eugene Laverty, Alan Irwin, Michael Swann and Jeremy McWilliams rode an exclusive collection of Joey’s former machines through the town centre, when an estimated 20,000 turned out to remember one of the all-time greats.
Joey was a five-time TT Formula One world champion and a 26-time winner at the Isle of Man TT.
He also won 13 times at the North West 200 and claimed a record 24 victories at the Ulster Grand Prix.
