Jonathan Rea’s title advantage cut to 20 points after trio of podiums at Misano

Rea was 35 points clear of Toprak Razgatlioglu going into the third round of the championship, but the Kawasaki rider lost ground with a trio of third-place finishes, while Razgatlioglu won Sunday’s second race following his two runner-up results behind Michael Ruben Rinaldi in Saturday’s opener and the Superpole sprint race.

Pole man Rea took advantage of Razgatlioglu’s hard pass on Rinaldi on the opening lap to seize the lead into Turn 4 in the second of the 21-lap encounters.

He soon became involved in a fight for the lead with Rinaldi (Aruba.it Ducati), who eventually pushed to the front.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Rea finished third in all three World Superbike races at Misano in Italy.

Razgatlioglu was also right in contention and the Turkish rider managed to demote Rea to third with a pass at Turn 8 before setting off in pursuit of the race leader.

The Pata Yamaha rider closed the gap and took the lead at Turn 14 on lap eight, soon pulling a gap over Rinaldi, who afterwards began to slip back into the clutches of Rea.

However, Rea was unable to find a way past the more powerful Ducati V4 and in the final third of the race, Rinaldi put daylight between himself and the reigning champion as he closed to within three tenths of Razgatlioglu.

Ultimately, though, there was nothing he could do about the race leader, who upped the tempo to establish a cushion and prevented the Italian completing a treble at Misano in front of 5,000 fans.

Razgatlioglu secured his and Yamaha’s first win of 2021 by 1.2s at the flag, with Rea a further 1.7s back in third as he sealed his 132nd rostrum since he made the move to Kawasaki in 2015.

Scott Redding (Aruba.it Ducati), Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha) and Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team) completed the top six.

Eugene Laverty scored a point as he brought the RC Squadra Corse BMW home in 15th place.

Rea leads the standings with 149 points from Razgatlioglu on 129, with Redding in third on 104.

* A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. To subscribe, click here.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe