Jorge Martin leads Francesco Bagnaia in the German MotoGP race at the Sachsenring in Germany on Sunday.

Martin, who won the previous day’s Sprint race, led Sunday’s race from lap three on the Pramac Racing Ducati with Bagnaia (Lenovo Ducati) seemingly playing the waiting game in second.

Lap 21 saw Bagnaia make his move for the front but he couldn’t shake off the Spaniard, who retook the lead three laps later.

After contact on the penultimate lap at the final corner it was anyone’s race as they headed onto the last lap.

Martin held on to cross the line 0.064s ahead of the championship leader with French rider Johann Zarco completing the rostrum on the second Pramac Racing Ducati.

On a day that Ducati had eight machines in the first nine, Martin was delighted.

"After almost two years fighting for it, finally it came. It was a tough race,” he said.

"Pecco was pushing so hard. In the last two laps, I was just trying to push to the maximum. I thought Pecco had something else but maybe I saved the tyre a little bit more at the beginning of the race. I’m super happy.”

Bagnaia was gracious in defeat, adding: "Jorge was really strong today. I tried on the second last lap to go but I touched him.

"It was a bit on the limit to recover and he was too far away. I’m happy with second position. I gave my maximum.”

British star Jake Dixon claimed a hard-fought third place in the Moto2 race for the GasGas Aspar team, pushing championship leader Tony Arbolino all the way to the chequered flag where less than a bike’s length separated the pair.

“From lap five I was struggling for grip,” he said.

"I don’t know how I hung in there and did the pace that I did. I just gritted my teeth and never gave up. I can’t wait for Assen next week.”

Sam Lowes finished seventh.

Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Deniz Oncu claimed his maiden Moto3 World Championship victory at Sachsenring, from pole-setter Ayumu Sasaki.