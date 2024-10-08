Joy in Japan as Pecco Bagnaia's MotoGP victory cuts title gap
The reigning World champion led from the lights to the chequered flag as he took his fourth double of the year, having won the Sprint race the previous day and, as a result, closing the points gap to 10 behind series leader Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Ducati) ahead of Australia.
“We’re leaving Motegi with the maximum number of points available, so I’m really happy,” said Bagnaia. “We did a perfect job during the weekend.
"It wasn’t easy, because in the early stages of the race Pedro (Acosta) was very close and pushing hard, while at the end Jorge (Martín) was making up ground.
"When the lead dropped to less than a second, I tried to find that little extra pace-wise and it worked.
"The final lap was hard though, given the grip level we had left.
"Now we head to Phillip Island with full awareness of our abilities.”
Martin, who finished fourth in the Sprint race, settled for a hard-fought second from 11th on the grid.
“I’m pleased with this result,” he said. “It wasn’t easy to get on the podium starting from the fourth row.
"Pecco was very fast today and I took a few risks to catch him but I preferred to stay in a safe zone and secure this important second place.
Marc Marquez claimed his second podium of the weekend by finishing third, describing the race as boring.
“With the lack of overtakes, I had to stay focused and not make a mistake that could have cost me the podium,” said the Spaniard, who still lies fourth in the championship behind Enea Bastianini.
Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) set Motegi alight as he qualified pole in his rookie season.
Unfortunately, he crashed out of the lead in the Sprint race and from second place in the Grand Prix.
British star Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) qualified pole for the Moto2 race and was in the lead when the red flags came out due to rain.
In the 12-lap rerun, Dixon opted for wet tyres in the sketchy conditions but when the track dried he dropped down the order to 13th behind race winner Manuel Gonzalez, who took the gamble on slicks.
Home hero - and potential Moto2 champion - Ai Ogura also went the slick tyre route, claiming second place at Motegi.
Eighteen-year-old David Alonso became the first Columbian motorcycle World champion when he lifted the Moto3 title with victory.
