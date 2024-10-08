Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pecco Bagnaia (Lenovo Ducati) claimed his eighth Grand Prix win of the MotoGP season with a dominant performance in the Japanese GP at Motegi.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reigning World champion led from the lights to the chequered flag as he took his fourth double of the year, having won the Sprint race the previous day and, as a result, closing the points gap to 10 behind series leader Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Ducati) ahead of Australia.

“We’re leaving Motegi with the maximum number of points available, so I’m really happy,” said Bagnaia. “We did a perfect job during the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It wasn’t easy, because in the early stages of the race Pedro (Acosta) was very close and pushing hard, while at the end Jorge (Martín) was making up ground.

Pecco Bagnaia wins in Japan from Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez, closing the MotoGP championship gap to 10 points. (Photo by MotoGP)

"When the lead dropped to less than a second, I tried to find that little extra pace-wise and it worked.

"The final lap was hard though, given the grip level we had left.

"Now we head to Phillip Island with full awareness of our abilities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin, who finished fourth in the Sprint race, settled for a hard-fought second from 11th on the grid.

“I’m pleased with this result,” he said. “It wasn’t easy to get on the podium starting from the fourth row.

"Pecco was very fast today and I took a few risks to catch him but I preferred to stay in a safe zone and secure this important second place.

Marc Marquez claimed his second podium of the weekend by finishing third, describing the race as boring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the lack of overtakes, I had to stay focused and not make a mistake that could have cost me the podium,” said the Spaniard, who still lies fourth in the championship behind Enea Bastianini.

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) set Motegi alight as he qualified pole in his rookie season.

Unfortunately, he crashed out of the lead in the Sprint race and from second place in the Grand Prix.

British star Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) qualified pole for the Moto2 race and was in the lead when the red flags came out due to rain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 12-lap rerun, Dixon opted for wet tyres in the sketchy conditions but when the track dried he dropped down the order to 13th behind race winner Manuel Gonzalez, who took the gamble on slicks.

Home hero - and potential Moto2 champion - Ai Ogura also went the slick tyre route, claiming second place at Motegi.