Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Italian rider Andrea Majola has joined Northern Ireland’s Parker Transport team for the 2025 road racing season.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Majola, from La Spezia in the north of Italy, won the Junior Manx Grand Prix last year.

He will compete at selected Irish national road races, the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT on the team’s Yamaha R1 and R6 machines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Majola is also set to ride a Paton Supertwin for VAS Racing.

Andrea Majola won the Junior Manx Grand Prix in 2024 on the VAS Engine Racing Paton. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Team owner Gerry Parker was impressed by Majola’s performance at the Manx Grand Prix last August and moved to sign the former European Hillclimb champion.

“We travelled to the Manx Grand Prix last year as spectators and we watched Andrea riding really well,” Parker said.

“Even with the weather against him, he went on to win and pull away from the rest of the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We think he is a very fit and capable rider and we can’t wait to see him on our machinery.

“It’s going to be a good season and we hope for some good results.

“We’re super excited to work with Andrea this year.”

Aughnacloy’s Andrew Smyth will ride the Parker Transport R1 in the Ulster Superbike Championship this year and continue in the Supersport class on the 600cc Yamaha.