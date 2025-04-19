Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Korie McGreevy added his name to the illustrious list of past winners of the famous Enkalon Trophy at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Saturday.

On a damp but drying track, McAdoo Racing Kawasaki rider held off a determined charge from 2019 victor Carl Phillips to secure the famous old silverware, which was first won by Ray McCullough in 1975.

McGreevy was celebrating a trophy double after he also secured the David Wood Trophy for the third time following two dominant victories in the Supersport races, which gave him a treble on the day.

McGreevy and Phillips – who won the opening SBT Ireland Ulster Superbike race – were tied on points after the two Enkalon headline races, but it was Ballynahinch man McGreevy who was awarded the trophy, with the winner of the second race used to determine the outcome.

Enkalon Trophy race winner Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Kawasaki) celebrates with runner-up, Carl Phillips (J McC Racing Kawasaki) and third-placed Daniel Matheson (LMLR BMW) at Bishopscourt. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker)

McGreevy, who retained his lead in the Ulster Superbike Championship ahead of Monday’s third round at Kirkistown, worked his way past early leader Daniel Matheson (LMLR BMW) in the decisive race but was unable to break away from the Co Down man.

Pole-sitter Phillips (J McC Racing Kawasaki) was third on the opening laps but began to close the deficit and made his move for second place past Matheson with a few laps remaining.

He then closed in on the rear wheel of McGreevy’s Kawasaki going onto the final lap and drew alongside his rival as he attempted to look for a way through.

However, McGreevy held on in a thrilling dash to the line by 0.172s, with Matheson in third only 0.8s behind runner-up Phillips.

Ross Irwin finished fourth on the Magic Bullet Honda ahead of Andy Reid (J McC Racing Kawasaki) and reigning Ulster Superbike champion Jonny Campbell (155 Racing BMW).