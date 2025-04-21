Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Korie McGreevy capped an excellent weekend for the McAdoo Racing Kawasaki team with a double on Easter Monday at the third round of an incident-hit Ulster Superbike Championship at Kirkistown.

The Ballynahinch man extended his lead in the Superbike and Supersport standings on another weather affected day in Co Down.

“I was quickest in every session, and won both races,” said McGreevy.

“You just get days like that when everything clicks. I love Kirkistown on Easter Monday and I enjoyed riding in the wet conditions – we have certainly had plenty of practice.

Korie McGreevy (McAdoo Racing Kawasaki) secured a double with wins in the Ulster Superbike and Supersport races at Kirkistown in Co Down on Easter Monday. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

“The McAdoo Kawasaki bikes are going brilliant and we leave the Easter racing with a good lead in both championships.”

The holiday meeting was blighted by several red flags.

In the Superbike Cup race, Enniskillen’s Loris Britton came off his Kawasaki at Debtors and was taken to hospital by ambulance. He was said to be conscious following the incident.

Former British Junior Superstock champion McGreevy, who lifted the Enkalon Trophy for the first time at Bishopscourt on Saturday, narrowly held off Lisburn’s Carl Phillips (J McC Racing Kawasaki) to win the sole SBT Ireland Ulster Superbike race by only 0.175s.

The leading duo were a huge 14 seconds ahead of Newcastle’s Daniel Matheson in third on his LMLR BMW, with Mark Hewitt (BMW) in fourth.

Aaron Spence (Sebden Steel/Spence Engineering Honda) and reigning Ulster Superbike champion Jonny Campbell (Team 155 Racing BMW) completed the top six.

Derek Sheils retired from the race on the Roadhouse Macau BMW while Ross Irwin (Magic Bullet Honda) also failed to finish.

In a close Supersport race on the wet track, defending champion McGreevy held off Graeme Irwin (Magic Bullet Ducati) by just under half-a-second to secure the victory on the McAdoo Kawasaki.

Belfast’s Mark Conlin was seven seconds back in third on his Moto Market/NRG Ducati with Christian Elkin a long way further behind in fourth on his DynoCentre NI Yamaha R6.

In the Supertwin race, Jeremy McWilliams fended off Caolan Irwin to take the win by a mere 0.045s.

McWilliams was riding the J McC Racing Aprilia he will race at next month’s North West 200, with Irwin also riding an Aprilia at Kirkistown for the Burrows/RK Racing team.