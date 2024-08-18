Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Korie McGreevy’s latest short circuit hat-trick has fired him past 20 wins for the season with the McAdoo Kawasaki Racing team.

The Ballynahinch man won both Supersport races at the 10th anniversary IFS David Wood Memorial Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt in Do Down on Saturday and claimed a Supertwin victory to earn the Man of the Meeting award.

McGreevy, who also won the David Wood Trophy in 2023, has clinched 10 Ulster Supersport wins, eight victories in the Supertwin class and two Superbike wins this year.

He also secured a double in the Superbike and Supersport races at the Classic Bike Festival Ireland event.

Korie McGreevy won the David Wood Memorial Trophy at Bishopscourt in Co Down on Saturday. Picture: Rod Neill/Pacemaker

The former British Junior Superstock champion dominated both Supersport races on Saturday at Bishopscourt to earn wide-margin victories and narrowly edged out Christian Elkin in the Supertwin opener after a race-long duel.

McGreevy retired from the first Ulster Superbike race but made amends in the second outing, when he gave championship leader Jonny Campbell a run for his money before finishing as the runner-up in a thrilling race.

“I won it last year and it’s well regarded so it’s nice to bring it back to Ballynahinch,” said McGreevy of his David Wood Trophy success.

It was good, I felt comfortable and the bike is brilliant.

“That’s over 20 wins now this season across all bikes so we’ll just keep our heads down for the rest of the season.

“The 600 is my bread and butter but I still need to progress with this [Superbike].

“I do enjoy riding the twin but sometimes it’s hard work riding three bikes in one day, and I like concentrating on the big bike,” added the 27-year-old, who has now won over 40 races since he joined the Cookstown-based team at the end of 2022.