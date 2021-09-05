Lee Johnston 'racing in British Supersport to get better for TT'

Johnston has been concentrating on the short circuit scene following the cancellations of the major road races in 2020 and again this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ashcourt Racing Yamaha rider has been on the cusp of a maiden success in the cut and thrust Supersport class in England for some time, and Johnston finally reached the top step in Saturday’s Sprint race at the Norfolk circuit.

He saw off Gearlink Kawasaki rider Ben Currie and former champion Jack Kennedy by 0.6s to secure a popular first Supersport victory, which has lifted him to fourth in the championship standings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Johnston won Saturday's British Supersport Sprint race at Snetterton from Ben Currie (left) and Jack Kennedy. Picture: David Yeomans Photography.

Johnston said: “We had a bit of a meeting today and at the end of this year, that will be the end of the British championship for me because we’re going back road racing next year. So I thought it was time I got my finger out to try and win before we stop again.

“I’m genuinely happy and I got all my emotions out on the slow-down lap and it’s more of a relief to be honest. I’m racing in the British championship to get better for when I go back to the TT.”

Johnston - a former British Superstock 600 champion - clinched his maiden Isle of Man TT victory in the Supersport class in 2019.