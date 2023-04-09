The Fermanagh man, who qualified in pole position on the Ashcourt Racing Yamaha R6, held off Luke Stapleford to win by 0.2s after 17 laps, with Tom Booth-Amos completing the rostrum positions.

Johnston, who is among the favourites for next month’s North West 200, said: “It was a really good race. I chipped away and got a decent gap and then the backmarkers came into play.

“I’m really happy to get a win in the first race of the season. I’m feeling so much better in myself and really comfortable on the bike.”

Lee Johnston celebrates his victory in the British Supersport Sprint race at Silverstone on Saturday with runner-up Luke Stapleford (right) and Tom Booth-Amos. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

In the British Superbike Sprint race, Carrickfergus man Glenn Irwin – a hat-trick winner at the Northamptonshire circuit last year – finished fifth on his debut on the BeerMonster Ducati.

Irwin’s team-mate in Paul Bird’s outfit, Tommy Bridewell, claimed the runner-up spot behind OMG Yamaha’s Kyle Ryde after putting the Ducati on pole. Josh Brookes rounded out the top three as he made his race debut on the FHO Racing BMW, with Jason O’Halloran fourth on the McAMS Yamaha.

Irwin, last year’s title runner-up, said: “It was a good first race for me back on the Ducati and it was most definitely a Glenn Irwin learning race, but we were in the mix throughout and know what changes we need to make for tomorrow.

“The power delivery is one thing we’ll alter, particularly for turn three, but if we’d have been offered two top-fives in the first race, we’d have bitten your hand off.

Glenn Irwin finished fifth in the opening British Superbike race at Silverstone on the BeerMonster Ducati. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

“The F23 V4R looks to be a good step forward from the previous model and hats off to Tommy for putting it on the podium so with longer races tomorrow, I’m confident of improving upon today’s result.”

Andrew Irwin took eighth in his first race back in the Honda Racing UK team after riding for Northern Ireland’s TAS Racing on the SYNETIQ BMW in 2021 and 2022. Dubliner Jack Kennedy (Mar-Train Yamaha) was seventh.

Alastair Seeley, making his return to the British championship following two years competing in the Ulster Superbike Championship, was 10th in the National Superstock 1000 race on the SYNETIQ BMW.

The former champion finished one place ahead of Eglinton’s David Allingham on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda in a race won by Alex Olsen (Team IWR Honda).

Donegal’s Richard Kerr, who won the Sunflower Trophy for the first time last season at Bishopscourt, was fifth on the AMD Motorsport Honda.

Michael Dunlop had a DNF on the Hawk Racing Honda as the Ballymoney man prepares for the major road races.

In Sunday’s National Junior Superstock race, Cameron Dawson sealed an excellent third on the MSS Kawasaki, 0.4s behind race winner Aaron Silvester.