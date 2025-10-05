Magherafelt’s Fionn McLaughlin has won the British F4 title. (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Red Bull Junior driver Fionn McLaughlin has clinched the 2025 British Formula 4 Championship title after sealing the crown at Brands Hatch with two races to spare.

The 17-year-old from Magherafelt arrived at the season finale holding a commanding 61.5-point lead following an exceptional debut campaign in single-seater racing. A composed second-place finish in Saturday’s opening race, behind title rival Jimmy Piszcyk, was enough to secure McLaughlin the championship.

McLaughlin’s rookie season has been nothing short of remarkable. Across the year, he claimed five race victories and seven podium finishes, showcasing maturity and consistency beyond his years. After crossing the line at Brands Hatch, the teenager took a quiet moment in his car before celebrating with his Red Bull team and family members who had travelled to witness the milestone.

“I’m speechless, I don’t have much to say,” McLaughlin told ITV Sport, visibly emotional. “The team has done a great job all season, and I’m so proud that we’ve done it. My family sacrifices a lot for me, it means so much to all of us, and I’m just proud.”

McLaughlin was selected as a Red Bull Junior driver following a standout performance at a shootout event in Jerez in August 2024, which earned him promotion from karting to British F4. The same programme launched the careers of Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel, Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo.

His impact was immediate as four podiums in the opening six races marked him as an early contender.

His first victory came at Snetterton in the third round, where he began a thrilling battle for the top spot with Hungarian driver Laszlo Molnar. Further wins followed at Zandvoort and Knockhill, propelling McLaughlin into a commanding championship position. By the time the series reached Donington Park, he had already secured the rookie title.

A fifth win at Silverstone put him within touching distance of the overall crown, and his runner-up finish in the first Brands Hatch race confirmed him as Britain’s newest F4 champion.