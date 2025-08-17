Chris Cook posted the fastest lap in Manx Grand Prix qualifying on Sunday to lead the Senior times as the 2025 festival roared into life.

Scotsman Cook lapped at 117.731mph on his 600cc Kawasaki to lead the way by 7.6s from Douglas rider Jamie Williams (NCE Racing Honda), who clocked 116.959mph.

Skerries man Andy Farrell, who is back at the event after an absence of several years, was third quickest on his Excolo Powered by Steadplan Yamaha R6 with a speed of 116.585mph.

Northern Ireland’s Michael Gahan was next on the Newline Elite Group Yamaha R6 (115.226mph) ahead of Ryan Whitehall (WR Racing/Reel Networks Yamaha) in fifth.

Chris Cook on his 600cc Kawasaki at the 2024 Manx Grand Prix. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Donegal’s Caomhan Canny (Canny Racing Suzuki 750) was 12th as he made his racing return following a crash at the Tandragee 100.

Newcomer Lee Hara from Coleraine was 28th on the PartsDoc Coleraine Yamaha R6, lapping at 110.547mph after completing four laps in Senior MGP qualifying. Hara was 21st in the Supertwin class on the GW Auto Repairs & Crane Hire Aprilia with a lap of 105.56mph.