An update from the organisers said the competitor involved in the crash at Rhencullen – Jim Barnett – was ‘conscious and talking’. He was due to be airlifted to Noble’s Hospital with suspected hip and ankle injuries.

The incident happened shortly after the first scheduled qualifying session of the evening for Classic Superbike and Senior MGP machines got underway, with the red flag going out at 6.42pm.

A sweeper was required to clear up the scene of the crash, leading to a delay of almost one hour.

Tuesday's practice at the Manx Grand Prix has been halted after a red-flag incident at Rhencullen. (File picture).

The Classic Superbike and Senior MGP session was not re-started but the Junior MGP, Lightweight and Classic Senior session commenced at 7.40pm.

However, competitors only did one lap as visibility began to deteriorate on the Mountain section.

Michael Dunlop was leading on the time-splits on the Team Classic Suzuki XR69 at the time of the red-flag stoppage.

The Ballymoney rider failed to complete a lap on the Suzuki GSX-R750 SRAD in Sunday’s session and will now have to wait until Wednesday for the chance to gain some vital laps around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston also finds himself in the same situation with the Ashcourt Racing Honda RC45 after he was forced out on Sunday with clutch trouble.

Monday’s qualifying at the Manx Grand Prix was cancelled due to poor weather.