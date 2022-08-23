Manx Grand Prix: Delay to Tuesday's qualifying after red-flag incident at Rhencullen | Classic Superbike and Senior MGP session called off
Tuesday’s practice at the Manx Grand Prix was delayed following a red flag incident.
An update from the organisers said the competitor involved in the crash at Rhencullen – Jim Barnett – was ‘conscious and talking’. He was due to be airlifted to Noble’s Hospital with suspected hip and ankle injuries.
The incident happened shortly after the first scheduled qualifying session of the evening for Classic Superbike and Senior MGP machines got underway, with the red flag going out at 6.42pm.
A sweeper was required to clear up the scene of the crash, leading to a delay of almost one hour.
Most Popular
-
1
Manx Grand Prix: Delay to Tuesday's qualifying after red-flag incident at Rhencullen | Classic Superbike and Senior MGP session called off
-
2
Manx Grand Prix 2022: Practice schedule, race order and roads closing times as festival returns on Isle of Man
-
3
Manx Grand Prix: John McGuinness "in ballpark" as Isle of Man TT legend targets third successive victory in Classic Senior race at Manx Grand Prix
-
4
Manx Grand Prix: Delay after red-flag incident on approach to Union Mills | Brian McCormack tops Classic Superbike times | Michael Dunlop retires at Greeba Castle
-
5
Paul Doolin frustration over Portadown fitness and ‘group of strangers’ display
The Classic Superbike and Senior MGP session was not re-started but the Junior MGP, Lightweight and Classic Senior session commenced at 7.40pm.
However, competitors only did one lap as visibility began to deteriorate on the Mountain section.
Michael Dunlop was leading on the time-splits on the Team Classic Suzuki XR69 at the time of the red-flag stoppage.
The Ballymoney rider failed to complete a lap on the Suzuki GSX-R750 SRAD in Sunday’s session and will now have to wait until Wednesday for the chance to gain some vital laps around the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.
Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston also finds himself in the same situation with the Ashcourt Racing Honda RC45 after he was forced out on Sunday with clutch trouble.
Monday’s qualifying at the Manx Grand Prix was cancelled due to poor weather.
An extra afternoon session has been scheduled on Wednesday as a result, with roads closed from 12.30pm to 4.30pm. Roads will then reopen before closing again at 6pm for the evening session, which will be completed no later than 9pm.