The Republic of Ireland rider will ride a Kawasaki ZXR750 in the Classic Superbike race and is joined by fellow southern Irishman Brian McCormack, plus last year’s winner Rob Hodson from Wigan in a three-man line-up.

Sheils finished as the runner-up four years ago behind Australian David Johnson, lapping at 124.494mph.

He warmed-up for the Manx GP by competing in the Classic Superbike races at the Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt in Co Down, where he rode Derek Wilson’s Kawasaki ZXR750 machine.

Derek Sheils on the podium at the Classic TT in 2019 after finishing as the runner-up in the RST Classic Superbike race on the Greenhall Kawasaki

Sheils will race an identical ZXR750 for Greenhall Racing to Hodson, who was battling with Craig Neve for the victory last year until the Alasdair Cowan Racing rider retired on his Kawasaki at Greeba Castle.

Hodson, who set a best lap of 125.935mph, won by 15 seconds in the end from team-mate Nathan Harrison.

Manx rider Harrison is riding a Honda RC45 this year for the Ashcourt Racing team, deputising for Northern Ireland’s Lee Johnston, who was seriously hurt in a crash at the North West 200 in May.

Harrison himself crashed at the North West and missed out on a dream opportunity to partner 23-time Isle of Man TT winner John McGuinness in the official Honda Racing UK team in June as a result.

Derek Sheils at Ballacrye on the Greenhall Racing Kawasaki ZXR750 at the Classic TT in 2019

However, the 24-year-old has recovered sufficiently to return to the Mountain Course on the iconic Honda, which was raced at the TT by legendary names including Joey Dunlop and Phillip McCallen.

McCormack, meanwhile, made his debut for Angus Greenall’s team in 2022 at the Manx GP and was running in fifth place after a standing start lap of almost 124mph before he was forced to retire on the third lap.

Unlike his team-mates, the Waterford man will ride the newer Kawasaki ZX7RR model, which set the fastest lap of the race last summer in Harrison’s hands.

The four-lap Classic Superbike race is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 28, bringing the festival to a conclusion.