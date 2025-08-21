Tuesday's Manx Grand Prix qualifying session was halted following a serious crash involving English rider Garry Broughton.

English rider Garry Broughton remains in a “serious” condition in hospital, the Manx Grand Prix organisers confirmed in an official update on Thursday afternoon.

The 44-year-old crashed at Joey’s on the Mountain section of the course as Tuesday’s Junior/Supertwin qualifying session was nearing an end.

Broughton, from Leicester, was initially treated at Noble’s Hospital before being flown to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool.