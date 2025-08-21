Manx Grand Prix: English rider Garry Broughton remains in 'serious' condition following Tuesday crash - second rider discharged from hospital
English rider Garry Broughton remains in a “serious” condition in hospital, the Manx Grand Prix organisers confirmed in an official update on Thursday afternoon.
The 44-year-old crashed at Joey’s on the Mountain section of the course as Tuesday’s Junior/Supertwin qualifying session was nearing an end.
Broughton, from Leicester, was initially treated at Noble’s Hospital before being flown to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool.
Meanwhile, Northern Ireland competitor Andy McAllister has been discharged from hospital following a crash at the Black Dub on the opening lap of Monday’s Manx Grand Prix qualifying session.