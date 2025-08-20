Manx Grand Prix: English rider in 'serious' condion in hospital following red flag crash in Tuesday qualifying
Broughton, from Leicester, came off at Joey’s on the Mountain section, resulting in a red flag around 20:04 BST – shortly before the session was due to end.
He was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital for assessment before being flown to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool.
An official statement said: “Garry Broughton, bike number 35 in the Supertwin/Junior class, came off at Joey’s during the third Qualifying Session of the 2025 Manx Grand Prix.
“He was taken via airmed to Noble’s Hospital for further assessment.
“At the time of issue, Garry has been transferred to Aintree. His condition is reported as serious and he continues to be assessed and receive treatment for injuries sustained. “Further condition updates will be issued in due course.”
Monday’s session was lost after a red flag crash on the opening lap of qualifying involving Northern Ireland’s Andy McAllister, who came off at Black Dub and suffered a reported arm injury.