Tuesday's qualifying session at the Manx Grand Prix was red-flagged following a serious incident on the Mountain section. (File photo)

Manx Grand Prix rider Garry Broughton is in a serious condition in hospital following a crash at the end of Tuesday’s qualifying session.

Broughton, from Leicester, came off at Joey’s on the Mountain section, resulting in a red flag around 20:04 BST – shortly before the session was due to end.

He was airlifted to Noble’s Hospital for assessment before being flown to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool.

An official statement said: “Garry Broughton, bike number 35 in the Supertwin/Junior class, came off at Joey’s during the third Qualifying Session of the 2025 Manx Grand Prix.

“He was taken via airmed to Noble’s Hospital for further assessment.

“At the time of issue, Garry has been transferred to Aintree. His condition is reported as serious and he continues to be assessed and receive treatment for injuries sustained. “Further condition updates will be issued in due course.”