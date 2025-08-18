Manx Grand Prix: Irish road racer Caomhan Canny reflects on 'hell of a six weeks' after being passed to race following Tandragee 100 crash
Canny sustained multiple injuries including a broken pelvis and dislocated shoulder and faced a race against time to take his place on Glencrutchery Road.
However, the Donegal man was back in action in the opening practice sessions on Sunday on the Isle of Man and recorded the fifth fastest time on his Canny Racing Aprilia in the Junior/Supertwin class at 110.746mph.
Canny was 12th fastest on his Suzuki 750 in the Senior class with a best lap of 114.197mph.
“It’s seven weeks ago since I had my accident at Tandragee and I broke my pelvis, dislocated my shoulder, damaged my AC joint – we had multiple injuries,” said Canny.
“But we’ve been passed fit to ride and it’s been a hell of a six weeks to make this event, and I’m just really happy to be here.
“When we came last year, we knew the machinery might not be competitive but all we wanted to do was finish races on the Isle of Man circuit.
“The machinery this year is a lot better, so hopefully we’ll see how we go all week, and we’ll just take it as it comes.”