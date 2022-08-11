Manx Grand Prix: Michael Dunlop gears up for Classic Superbike victory bid on new Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R750

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ballymoney man was leading the feature race at the now-defunct Classic TT when he was forced out on the Team Classic Suzuki XR69 with an issue at Hillberry, handing victory to Australian rider David Johnson.

Dunlop will again ride for Team Classic Suzuki at the revamped Manx GP from August 21-29, although this year he will compete on a GSX-R750 SRAD machine.

Jeremy McWilliams clinched two wins on the bike at the Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt in Co Down, twice edging out Michael Rutter (Bathams Racing Suzuki XR69) for victory.

Michael Dunlop tested the Team Classic Suzuki GSX-R750 at Cartagena in Spain earlier this year.

The bike has been built around a former factory endurance racer, with the 1996 SRAD featuring a factory dry slipper-clutch, a lightweight generator, a magnesium offset sump, close ratio six-speed gearbox, and a factory Yoshimura exhaust system.

Alongside Dunlop, Team Classic Suzuki will also support Phil Crowe, who will ride one of the team’s XR69 machines.

Team owner Steve Wheatman, said: “We’ve worked with Michael for a long time and have an excellent working relationship.

“We know what he is capable of, and I think he knows our commitment to giving him a bike he can win on around the Mountain Course.

“After much success with the XR69 it was time to move onto something new, and the SRAD not only gives us a new challenge, being that bit more modern it obviously has a racing advantage of the old F1 bike,” he added.

“But, practical and competitive benefits aside, it’s also one of the most iconic Superbikes of all time, and it defined a generation of superbike fans. We’re just as excited as they will be to see a GSX-R750 SRAD race around the Isle of Man again.”

The Manx GP Classic Superbike race will bring the curtain down on the 2022 meeting on Monday, August 29, and boasts an impressive line-up.

Aussie Johnson, who missed the TT through injury, will return to defend his title on the Alasdair Cowan Racing Kawasaki ZXR750 as he sets off from number one.

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan (Mistral Kawasaki) will be next away ahead of Jamie Coward on the KTS Racing powered by Steadplan Kawasaki, which he powered to victory at Armoy last month.

Michael Rutter (4) will ride a Bathams Racing Suzuki XR69 and will be followed by Brian McCormack on the Greenhall Racing Kawasaki.

McCormack replaces Derek Sheils – second in the race in 2019 – who was forced to withdraw due to family commitments.

Dunlop rides with his usual number six plate and the 21-time TT winner will go into the race as the favourite.

Other top contenders include Phil Crowe (Team Classic Suzuki XR69), Rob Hodson (Greenhall Racing Kawasaki), Michael Sweeney (Mistral Kawasaki), Dominic Herbertson (Kawasaki ZXR750), Nathan Harrison (Kawasaki ZXR750) and Sam West (Team York Suzuki).

Lee Johnston is a fascinating entry on the Ashcourt Racing Honda RC45, while Cork’s Mike Browne will ride a Kawasaki ZXR750 for Alasdair Cowan.