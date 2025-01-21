Manxman Michael Evans joins Dafabet Racing for 2025 Isle of Man TT as Bristol team switches to Honda power
The 31-year-old will ride a Z650 Kawasaki in the Supertwin class.
Evans will again ride the Smiths Racing Triumph in the Supersport races.
His best TT results include seventh and ninth in the Supertwin races in 2022 and 2023 respectively, and 11th in both Supersport events last year.
Evans, who clinched a Junior and Senior Manx Grand Prix double in 2017, linked up with Ben Roy Constable’s Dafabet Racing Team for the first time at the Macau Grand Prix last year, qualifying eighth before the race was cancelled because of wet weather.
“I’m really excited for this opportunity with Dafabet Racing especially with a bike as competitive as the Honda Fireblade; a truly competitive bike in the big bike class is all that’s been missing for me,” Evans said.
“The Suzuki has served me well and I’ve been pleased with the results and the progress we’ve made as a small team, but you only have to look at the entry at the international road races and BSB to realise the Honda is the bike to be on.
“I lapped at 128.2mph and finished inside the top 20 last year, an achievement I was pleased with, but we had a few issues and there’s definitely more speed in me.
“I believe I’m capable of more and getting as close to the top ten as possible on the big bike will be the main aim in 2025, but I’m also excited to ride the Kawasaki as it’s widely recognised as one of the best Supertwins on the grid.
“The team have the experience of running at the sharp end and I’m confident they can help me improve and climb further up the leaderboard. Their track record speaks for itself and if I can crack the top five, that’ll be amazing.”
