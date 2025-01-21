Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manxman Michael Evans has signed for the Dafabet Racing Team for 2025 and will ride 1000cc Honda machinery as the Bristol-based outfit makes the switch from Kawasaki for the Isle of Man TT.

The 31-year-old will ride a Z650 Kawasaki in the Supertwin class.

Evans will again ride the Smiths Racing Triumph in the Supersport races.

His best TT results include seventh and ninth in the Supertwin races in 2022 and 2023 respectively, and 11th in both Supersport events last year.

Michael Evans rode for the Dafabet Racing Team at the Macau Grand Prix in 2024

Evans, who clinched a Junior and Senior Manx Grand Prix double in 2017, linked up with Ben Roy Constable’s Dafabet Racing Team for the first time at the Macau Grand Prix last year, qualifying eighth before the race was cancelled because of wet weather.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity with Dafabet Racing especially with a bike as competitive as the Honda Fireblade; a truly competitive bike in the big bike class is all that’s been missing for me,” Evans said.

“The Suzuki has served me well and I’ve been pleased with the results and the progress we’ve made as a small team, but you only have to look at the entry at the international road races and BSB to realise the Honda is the bike to be on.

“I lapped at 128.2mph and finished inside the top 20 last year, an achievement I was pleased with, but we had a few issues and there’s definitely more speed in me.

“I believe I’m capable of more and getting as close to the top ten as possible on the big bike will be the main aim in 2025, but I’m also excited to ride the Kawasaki as it’s widely recognised as one of the best Supertwins on the grid.