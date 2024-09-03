Marc Marquez back on MotoGP podium with Aragon success
It was a perfect weekend for the Spaniard as he topped every session - apart from morning warm-up - qualified pole, won the Tissot Sprint race and dominated the 23-lap Grand Prix.
From the lights he never looked back, bringing the Gresini Ducati home nearly five seconds clear of Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing), with Pedro Acosta (GasGas Factory Racing Tech3) on the podium for the first time since America.
“The race was super long and super difficult to keep the concentration,” said Marquez. “When I crossed the finish line it was an amazing feeling.
"Some day I will retire but I will not have any question mark about my possibility.
"The Gresini team gave me the opportunity and I’m trying to enjoy it and trying to use this opportunity, like a rookie rider, to work more than ever.
"I’m super happy after that long three years to come back on the top of the podium.”
After a disappointing ninth in the Sprint race, reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia was pushing Alex Marquez for fourth in the Grand Prix before they collided at Turn 12 with six laps to go.
Thankfully, neither were injured in the incident.
With Bagnaia scoring no points Martin now has a 23-point lead in the championship.
British star Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team) was a comfortable winner of the Moto2 race from Italian Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing) and rookie Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Deniz Oncu.
From pole Dixon led into Turn 1 and, apart from Arbolino taking over at the front briefly, Dixon controlled the race from the front to claim his second win of the season and move to fifth in the title race 43 points adrift of Sergio Garcia.
Dixon dedicated his win to Sylvian Guintoli’s youngest son Luca, who was diagnosed with cancer recently.
Dixon said: “It was a fantastic race...I’m living my absolute dream.
"I have turned the season around, I was living a nightmare at the beginning of the year but it taught me so many lessons and how to be grateful for what I have and to be present in the moment.”
Teenager Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) gambled on a development, hard option tyre in the Moto3 race to claim his first-ever Grand Prix victory from Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) and first-time podium finisher Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse).
