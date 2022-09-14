Martin Barr brings season to a close

The championship was won by Crendon Honda’s Tommy Searle.

Landrake is a track the Apico Husqvarna rider loves but also struggles with. Barr qualified eighth despite a rear brake problem and in the opening race, after a good start, he again suffered with bike issues, crossing the line in 10th.

A crash in race two dropped him to 10th before fighting back to 9th for 10th overall.

Ballyclare's Martin Barr wrapped up his domestic season with 10th overall at Landrake finishing 8th in the MX1 British and 3rd in the MX Nationals championships on the Apico Husqvarna

“I’m disappointed with Landrake. It’s not what I wanted, but no excuses,” said Barr, who seven days previous had finished third in the MX1 pro MX Nationals championship.

Now Barr will focus his attention on the forthcoming MXoN in America September 24th-25th where he will represent team Ireland for the 16th time in his career.

The second MX1 rider in team Ireland, Dubliner Stuart Edmonds, had a good Landrake finishing eighth overall on the Apico Husqvarna.

Two eighth places in the races saw Edmonds leave the Cornwall venue with a smile on his face.

“I’m happy with the weekend” said Edmonds.

“I’ve been off a bike so long after breaking my wrist earlier in the season and was really cautious on the opening laps of race one.

“When I got going I was up to sixth before Shaun Simpson passed me then I made a couple of mistakes and dropped to eighth to finish just behind John Adamson by the flag.”

After a slow start in race two Edmonds fought through to eighth again.

He said: “It was very nice to come back to the British championship after so long out and be competitive. The wrist is getting better and now have a bit of work to do before the MXoN to make sure I perform and do everyone proud in America.”

It was an eventful day for Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick who finished 15th overall on the Chambers Husqvarna. Twelfth fastest in qualifying, McCormick’s bike was stuck third gear thanks to a broken gear lever from the start of race one.

““I was lying inside the top twelve despite the gear issue but after crashing and getting stuck in the fence it was a lost cause and I retired,” he explained.

Race two saw the local man running inside the top eight on the opening laps before a crash dropped him to 14th. He eventually finished 12th saying: “I was trying too hard!”

McCormick finished a respectable 10th in the championship and will stay with the Chambers team for 2023.