McAdoo Racing Kawasaki rider Korie McGreevy . (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

McAdoo Racing Kawasaki’s Korie McGreevy has clinched pole for the Ulster Superbike races at round seven of the championship at Kirkistown in Co Down.

McGreevy posted the fastest time in 55.020s to head up the front row by 0.136s from reigning champion Jonny Campbell (155 Racing BMW).

Championship leader Carl Phillips was third fastest on the SBT Ireland Kawasaki, only 0.058s down on Campbell.

Shane Connolly was fourth fastest on his Honda ahead of Ryan Gibson (Gibson Motors BMW) and Ross Irwin (Magic Bullet Honda).

Former champion Phillips, who made his return this season after an absence of several years, is 71 points clear at the top from Campbell

The Belfast and District Club’s meeting is also the final instalment of the ‘Big 3 Series’ at Kirkistown, which Phillips also leads heading into the grand finale by 20 points from Campbell.

However, with 75 points available on Saturday, it’s still all to play for.

In the Supersport class, Ballynahinch man McGreevy also topped the qualifying times in 56.676s from Christian Elkin (DynoCentreNI Yamaha) by 0.681s.