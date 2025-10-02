Michael Dunlop won for a record seventh different manufacturer at the Isle of Man TT in June after winning both Supersport races on his new Ducati Panigale V2. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

The Irish Motorbike Awards will take place in Belfast on Friday, January 16, 2026, when 33-time Isle of Man TT winner Michael Dunlop holds strong claims of retaining the prestigious Joey Dunlop trophy.

Dunlop won the top accolade after being crowned the 2024 Irish Motorcyclist of the Year in January following his record-breaking success at the TT last year, when his double victories in the Supersport and Supertwin races carried him past his revered uncle Joey’s long-standing benchmark of 26 wins, which had stood since 2000.

It was the second time that Dunlop was bestowed with the honour on the biggest night on the Irish motorcycling calendar, with the Ballymoney man previously winning the trophy in 2014, when he became the first rider to record back-to-back four-timers at the TT, after spearheading BMW’s triumphant return to the iconic motorcycle race.

Speaking at the event back in January, Dunlop said: “I want to win races and once I perform today, I go to the next day; I never look back and I’m always looking forward.

“Where people would sort of dwell on what they’re doing, I just want to win races, keep going to the next race, and that’s just me.

“I’m fortunate to be surrounded by very good people – all my mechanics are great lads; they’re working lads who come racing.

“I’ve had the same people over the past 10 years and hopefully they all come back. We just keep going and people don’t understand the stress they’re under.

“When you go to the TT, it’s life and death, whether they like it or not.”

This year, Dunlop returned to winning ways at the North West 200 for the first time since 2016, clinching a popular hat-trick with victories in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport classes.

He also won four TT races for the third consecutive year, doubling up in the Supersport class when he won for a record seventh manufacturer on a new Ducati Panigale V2, and toasting two more victories in the Supertwin races on the MD Racing Paton.

In the Superbike race, Dunlop finished second by only 1.296s behind England’s Davey Todd, while the 36-year-old claimed two podiums in the Superstock races, finishing third each time behind double winner Dean Harrison and Todd.