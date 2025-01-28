Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Michael Dunlop has been presented with a specially commissioned trophy in honour of his 29 victories at the Isle of Man TT.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ballymoney man received the unique trophy from the sport’s governing body in Northern Ireland, the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre).

Dunlop won four races at the TT in 2024 to overtake his famous uncle Joey’s record of 26 victories, which had stood since 2000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 35-year-old was recently crowned the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast, where he also received the International Road Racer of the Year honour.

Michael Dunlop with the specially commissioned trophy marking his 29 Isle of Man TT victories, presented by the MCUI (UC). (Photo by Baylon McCaughey).

Speaking at the ceremony, Dunlop said he appreciated the widespread recognition of his road racing achievements since he became the most successful rider in TT history last June.

“Thankfully we’re privileged to be in different circles and awarded different awards by different types of clubs and I appreciate it,” he said.

“It’s been a tough career for me and for the family, and for us to keep pushing, so it’s an honour to be turning in different circles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A special reception was held for Dunlop to mark his TT feat at Stormont last September, hosted by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons.

In October, a homecoming parade was organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in Ballymoney, and a new exhibition showcasing his career was opened at Ballymoney Museum.

Dunlop is building towards the start of the 2025 season and last week tested a Milwaukee-registered Ducati Panigale V2 Supersport machine at Jerez in Spain.

He has yet to confirm his line-up of machinery for the year ahead but will ride a BMW M1000RR in the Endurance World Championship for Polish team LRP alongside former Grand Prix rider Danny Webb and Enzo Boulom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunlop has opted for a Honda Superbike in previous seasons prepared by Hawk Racing and won the Superbike TT in 2023.

He held a commanding lead in the same race last year but victory was snatched from his grasp because of an incorrectly fitted visor, which caused him to stop at the top of Bray Hill.

He lost almost a minute but fought back to finish fourth, setting a new Superbike TT lap record at 135.970mph.

This year, Dunlop says he intends to set the record straight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the Superbike race I was disappointed for the team; it was something out of our control,” he said. “The visor wasn’t changed properly and sadly we lost the Superbike race.

“That gives us the motivation to go back and we should have been winning the Senior as well.

“I think we had fantastic pace and that gives you a bit of a push to go back again and prove that we’re able to win Superbike races.”

Dunlop attended the annual MCUI (UC) awards night where he was presented with the impressive trophy marking his 29 TT wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A series of awards were handed out, including the prestigious Bertie Mann accolade, which has been awarded for over 50 years.

The MCUI (UC) serves as the custodians of the award, which was presented to Ulster Superbike champion Jonny Campbell by David Montgomery, the grandson of Bertie Mann, who flew in from England to attend the event.

Lee Hara was the winner of the Highest Placed Newcomer in the Senior Support class while Jaque Foley received the Walter Rusk and Ian King Memorial trophies for Most Improved Road Racer and Best Supersport Newcomer to Road Racing respectively.

Special awards included the Sam McClements Memorial Trophy, which went to Davey Todd and Dominic Herbertson (riders not in attendance) and the Don Wilson Memorial Cup for Best Support Rider in Road Racing, won by Sean Brolly.