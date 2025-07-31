Michael Dunlop will once again target an elusive win in the Lightweight race at the Classic TT in August on his own MD Racing Honda.

The Ballymoney man has been plagued by bad luck in recent years with his RS250 machine and was leading the race by more than three seconds at the Bungalow in 2024 before encountering problems, eventually dropping to 15th.

His rivals include fellow Ulsterman Adam McLean, who will ride a TZ250 Yamaha for LayLaw Racing, and former winners Mike Browne and Ian Lougher on the Laycock Racing TZ250 Yamaha machines.

Dunlop is also set to compete in the Formula 1 Classic TT race with his choice of machinery yet to be confirmed.

Michael Dunlop on his MD Racing RS250 Honda at the Gooseneck during practice at the 2024 Manx Grand Prix. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

The Classic TT is back this year as a standalone event after an absence of six years, with top TT names including Davey Todd, Dean Harrison, Ian Hutchinson, John McGuinness, Nathan Harrison and Conor Cummins returning to the 37.73-mile Mountain Course.

Several events will be held to mark the 25th anniversary of Joey Dunlop’s passing.

The Northern Ireland motorcycling legend claimed his final three TT wins in 2000, including a coveted victory in the Formula One race, only weeks before the 48-year-old died following a racing accident in Estonia.

A pop-up exhibition will celebrate Joey’s famous win on the Honda SP1 in the Formula 1 race a quarter of a century ago, while a cinema in the Classic TT Fan Zone will show footage of the race and highlights from his illustrious career.

Joey’s race leathers, helmets, and trophies from the Dunlop family collection will bring the Formula 1 race to life, with memorabilia from John McGuinness and Michael Rutter – who stood alongside Joey on the podium – also on display.

Undoubtedly, a special parade lap featuring Joey’s nephew Michael will be a highlight of the festival on Friday, August 29.

The record 33-time TT winner, who was made an MBE in the King’s Birthday honours in June, will complete a special demonstration lap on a replica of the Honda VTR SP1 machine that Joey rode to victory in 2000, linking two generations of Dunlop greatness on the Isle of Man.

The Classic TT races will be held over two days after the Manx Grand Prix, with the Historic Junior, Formula 1 and Lightweight Classic TT races scheduled for Wednesday, August 27.

The festival concludes with the Historic Senior and Senior Classic TT races on Friday, August 29.

Qualifying for the Manx Grand Prix gets underway on Sunday, August 17, with Classic TT qualifying beginning on Wednesday, August 20.