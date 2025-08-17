Michael Dunlop unveils impeccably prepared replica of famous Honda SP1 ridden to victory in 2000 Formula 1 TT by revered uncle Joey
In one of his greatest moments, the 48-year-old defied the odds to win the prestigious race for the first time in 12 years – five years after his last big bike victory at the TT following his success in the 1995 Senior.
Dunlop also won the Lightweight 250 and Ultra-Lightweight 125 races for a final hat-trick.
His record of 26 wins around the challenging 37.73-Mountain Course stood for 24 years until 2024, when Michael equalled and then surpassed the longstanding benchmark.
Twenty-five years on from Joey’s Formula 1 heroics, 33-time TT winner Michael will mark the anniversary of that memorable feat by completing a tribute lap on the impeccably prepared Honda SP1 at the Classic TT, evoking memories of his revered uncle’s unforgettable 24th TT triumph.
Tragically, Joey died in a racing accident at Tallinn, Estonia on July 2, 2000, only weeks after his much celebrated TT treble.
The Joey Dunlop F1 Tribute Lap will bring the two-week Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix festival to a fitting close on Friday, August 29 (15:45 BST) following the conclusion of the four-lap Senior Classic TT finale (13:30 BST).
In a post on social media, Dunlop – who was awarded an MBE for his racing achievements in the King’s Birthday Honours in June – said: “I think we done a good job thanks to everyone that was involved pulling this last minute project together.”
A series of special events will be held in Joey’s memory at the Classic TT, including a pop-up exhibition featuring his race leathers, helmets, and trophies from the Dunlop family collection, with memorabilia from John McGuinness and Michael Rutter – who stood alongside Joey on the podium after the 2000 Formula 1 TT – also on display.
A cinema in the Classic TT Fan Zone will show footage of the iconic race and highlights from Joey’s illustrious career.
The Classic TT returns this year as a standalone event after an absence of six years, with top TT names in addition to Michael Dunlop including Davey Todd, Dean Harrison, Ian Hutchinson and John McGuinness.
Practice is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, August 20, with the Classic TT races taking place over two days after the Manx Grand Prix, with the Historic Junior, Formula 1 and Lightweight Classic TT races scheduled for Wednesday, August 27.
The festival concludes with the Historic Senior and Senior Classic TT races on Friday, August 29.
Qualifying for the Manx Grand Prix is set to commence on Sunday, August 17.
The Manx Grand Prix races take place Saturday, August 23 with the Supertwin and Supersport events, followed by the Junior and Senior Manx GP races on Monday, August 25.