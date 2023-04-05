After months of uncertainty, the sport was rescued from the brink after a reduced insurance quote was obtained by the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) in March.

Skerries man Sweeney claimed a treble at the 2.1-mile Orritor course in Co. Tyrone in 2022, where there was plenty of drama as the first national road race of the year got under way.

Cork’s Mike Browne broke both ankles when he crashed at the start of the first Superbike race following contact with Sweeney on the exit of Gortin corner.

Pictured at the launch of the CDE Cookstown 100 on Wednesday are racer Darryl Tweed (right) with Cookstown 100 club members Caroline Sterling, John Dillon and George Young, and (kneeling) CDE sales manager Adrian Convery. Picture: Stephen Davison

The Burrows Engineering/RK Racing rider missed the Tandragee 100 and North West 200 before returning to action at the Isle of Man TT, despite struggling to walk.

Adam McLean, who has not yet confirmed his entry for the Cookstown 100 this year, was also injured at the event.

McLean crashed while leading the Supertwin race at Craigmount. The Tobermore man, who was a dominant winner in the Supersport race, also came off at Braeside in the feature Superbike race, suffering a concussion.

McLean has joined the J McC Roofing team this year and will ride a Yamaha R6 and Kawasaki Supertwin at the North West 200 next month.

Browne, though, will be on the grid at the Cookstown 100 with John Burrows’ Dungannon-based team, when the southern Irishman will race the ex-Ian Hutchinson/TAS Racing BMW M1000RR on the roads for the first time.

Irish Superbike and Supertwins champion Sweeney will also ride a BMW ‘M’ machine for Martin Jones Racing as he bids for a repeat of his 2022 double in the class.

“We didn’t have a bad year and I couldn’t have done it without all the people I have behind me, my sponsors and team,” Sweeney said.

“This year it’s the same approach as every other year, just to go out, have a bit of craic, enjoy and hopefully come home safe – that’s always the main thing.”

Sweeney’s key opposition in the Supersport class will also come from reigning Irish champion Browne on the Burrows Yamaha R6, while Darryl Tweed from Ballymoney has set his sights on the rostrum on Gerry Parker’s 600 Yamaha after finishing sixth last year.

“I’m racing on Easter Monday at Kirkistown for a run out,” Tweed said.

“I’m riding a Yamaha R6 for Gerry Parker Transport so a big thanks to him because it’s been very hard to get sorted this year, and also to Go Safe (Driver Training) who actually got me the ride with Gerry.

“We had some decent results last year and I’ll be looking to try and get onto the podium.”

Welshman Matthew Rees will be riding for Wilson Craig Racing, with Manxman Marcus Simpson – set to make his TT debut this year – entered in the Superbike, Supersport and Supertwin races.

Irish Senior Support champion Keelim Ryan, also gearing up for his TT debut, is entered on a 600 Kawasaki.

The Cookstown 100 welcomes new title sponsor CDE on board this year. The local engineering company’s global headquarters are based in Kilcronagh Industrial estate on the outskirts of the town.