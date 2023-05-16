Sweeney came off at Dhu Varren in the first Supertwin race on the ILR Paton, crashing at the same part of the 8.9-mile course where Malachi Mitchell-Thomas tragically lost his life in 2016.

Ryan Farquhar also crashed in the Supertwin class at the same right-hand corner before the short run to Black Hill, two days before young prospect Mitchell-Thomas’ fatal accident. Farquhar, who was seriously injured in the incident, has not raced since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skerries man Sweeney went down heavily and, in an update provided by his partner, broke his back in two places and dislocated his knee. He also suffered broken ribs and a broken collarbone, and has bruising on his lung.

Michael Sweeney from Skerries was injured in a crash at the North West 200 on Saturday

Republic of Ireland rider Browne was riding injured at last year’s TT after breaking both ankles in a crash at the Cookstown 100.

However, his Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team said Browne will be ‘fighting fit’ for the festival, where practice is set to commence on Monday, May 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A newcomer at the North West, Browne impressed for the Dungannon team after qualifying ninth on the BMW M1000RR in the Superbike class and ninth for the Supersport races on the Yamaha R6.

He claimed eighth in Saturday’s Supersport race and ninth in the three-lap Superbike opener.

Mike Browne on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing BMW Superbike at the North West 200

His time of 4m 29.320s (119.552mph) in the second feature race before his spill at Juniper chicane made him the second fastest newcomer at the meeting behind Richard Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our North West debut may have ended badly but it was good up until that,” said Browne.

“I’m sometimes hard on myself with regards to results and I forget all these guys have years of experience around here, but I’m a racer and that’s my mentality.

“I can’t wait to get to TT now. The team, the bikes and my riding are all on top form which fills me with confidence.”

Team owner John Burrows said Browne’s eye-catching performances at the North West were the perfect preparation for the TT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He took to the course like a duck to water and to be finishing ninth in Superbike races which are full of pedigree is very impressive,” said Burrows.

“Also, to be the second fastest newcomer is some accolade when you look at the talent that’s come here in recent years.

“Two top-tens and that lap time sets us up perfectly for the TT in two weeks’ time.”

Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston will also miss the TT following his crash during Supersport qualifying last Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ashcourt Racing Yamaha rider, who is the current leader of the British Supersport Championship, came off at Church corner.

Johnston was reported to have suffered a broken leg and was airlifted to hospital in Belfast by the Air Ambulance from York corner after being transported there.

Manx rider Nathan Harrison, granted his big chance this year in the Honda Racing UK team alongside 23-time TT winner John McGuinness, says he hasn’t given up on competing at the TT.

Harrison suffered a broken right collarbone and left radius in his wrist in a crash in the first NW200 Superstock race.

Advertisement Hide Ad