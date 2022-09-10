Mid-Antrim 150 cancelled after event sabotaged by overnight oil spill on Clough course

The event at the 3.5-mile Clough course was due to be the final Irish road race of the season.

On Friday, the organisers took the decision to run the race after considering their options following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Practice went ahead on Friday, but the event – which was being held for the first time since 2016 – has now been called off.

Police look on as workers try to clean oil from a section of the Mid-Antrim 150 road race circuit at Clough, Co. Antrim after the track was sabotaged in the early hours of the morning.

A statement from the Mid-Antrim Club said: “Sadly, due to circumstances beyond our control, race day of the Mid-Antrim 150 is cancelled.”

It is the second time the meeting has been cancelled due to sabotage after oil was dropped around the course in 2011.

On Friday, Cork’s Mike Browne had set the pace in Superbike qualifying from fellow Republic of Ireland rider Michael Sweeney.