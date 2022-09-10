Mid-Antrim 150 cancelled after event sabotaged by overnight oil spill on Clough course
The Mid-Antrim 150 has been cancelled after oil, glass and nails were spilled on the course overnight in an act of sabotage on the Dunbought Road.
The event at the 3.5-mile Clough course was due to be the final Irish road race of the season.
On Friday, the organisers took the decision to run the race after considering their options following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Practice went ahead on Friday, but the event – which was being held for the first time since 2016 – has now been called off.
A statement from the Mid-Antrim Club said: “Sadly, due to circumstances beyond our control, race day of the Mid-Antrim 150 is cancelled.”
It is the second time the meeting has been cancelled due to sabotage after oil was dropped around the course in 2011.
On Friday, Cork’s Mike Browne had set the pace in Superbike qualifying from fellow Republic of Ireland rider Michael Sweeney.