Mid-Antrim 150: Irish road race goes head after organisers weighed options following death of Queen Elizabeth II | Wilson Craig Racing Team withdraws | Ryan Farquhar pulls out of parade laps

Many sporting events across Northern Ireland have been called off as a mark of respect this weekend, including all Irish Premiership football matches, while hockey fixtures in Ulster have been postponed. Ulster Rugby’s final pre-season game against Glasgow Warriors in Scotland has also been cancelled.

There was confusion on Thursday evening regarding the official stance of the Mid-Antrim 150 after a statement issued by the club said a final decision would be announced on Friday morning. The statement said the organisers were “seeking urgent advice from the local authorities to help us in the decision”.

However, a further statement issued by chairman Davy McCartney less than an hour later said the final Irish road race of the year was set to go ahead as planned following discussions with “club members, competitors and most importantly residents of Clough village”.

The Mid-Antrim 150 at Clough in County Antrim has been held sporadically over the past 13 years. The event returns to the calendar for the first time since 2016 and is the final Irish national road race of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday morning, a third statement from the Mid-Antrim Club issued on the event’s Facebook page confirmed the race would take place.

It read: “After considerable talks with all the appropriate authorities The Mid Antrim 150 road race will be going ahead. This is a decision that has not been taken lightly.

“We will be paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth 2 throughout the weekend. We hope that everyone can respect our decision.”

Northern Ireland’s Wilson Craig Racing Team withdrew from the event late on Thursday night. Ballymoney rider Darryl Tweed was due to ride a 600cc Honda for Darren Gilpin’s team at the national meeting, which returned to the calendar this year for the first time since 2016.

The team released a statement which said the decision was taken “out of respect for HRH Queen Elizabeth II”, adding, “We would like to thank the club for their efforts and will hopefully return next season”.

Dungannon man Ryan Farquhar, who is the most successful rider ever at the Mid-Antrim 150 with 29 victories, was due to participate in a number of parade laps on Friday and Saturday with fellow top road racer Bruce Anstey.

Farquhar, though, said he would not be taking part in light of the death of the Queen, who passed away peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon.

“I was so looking forward to getting a spin round one of my favourite road races, out of respect I’m giving it a miss,” Farquhar said.

"Hopefully next year.”

A depleted entry for the Mid-Antrim 150 features Republic of Ireland riders Michael Sweeney and Mike Browne as the standout names.

Cork racer Browne, who clinched his maiden win around the TT Mountain Course at the Manx Grand Prix in the Lightweight race, is a newcomer to the 3.5-mile Clough venue.

Paul Jordan from Magherafelt and Tobermore man Adam McLean are absent from the event, as is 2016 feature Superbike race winner Derek Sheils.