Niall Cregan reclaims MX1/MX2 Ulster Championship title lead after treble at Tandragee
The Kawasaki rider qualified third fastest and in his opening race led main championship rival Nathan Green from gate to flag.
The 20-year-old from Donaghcloney had to wait until lap two in race two before passing the fast-starting Green on the GO MX Yamaha.
The Seaforde rider never gave up the fight and kept Cregan honest to the chequered flag, where again just over a second separated them.
There was no doubt about the winner of the Sprint race, with Cregan getting the holeshot and comfortably bringing the Kawasaki home with over five seconds to spare from Green and Dromore’s Ryan Adair, who collected his third podium finish on the Adair Building Services KTM. Cregan now leads the championship by seven points over Green.
David Anderson stretched his lead in the Clogher Valley Windows and Airport Road Circle K Semi Expert Open Class with two wins and a second place in the Sprint race, where it was Mark Patterson who led from lap three to finish nearly four seconds clear by the chequered flag.
A hat-trick for Andrew Boyd saw him extend his lead in the Robinson Concrete/Straid Contracts Clubman MX1 Class. Dungannon rider Luke Stockdale was the overall winner of the Stephen Russell MX Clubman MX2 class on his RWS Racing Husqvarna.
With Paul Gray and championship leader Alex Jellie finishing second and third overall, 14 points separate them at the top of the standings.
After six weeks out through injury, Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick was back in MX2 action at round two of the Motul MXGB at Canada Heights.
The Chambers KTM rider finished tenth overall after claiming sixth in the red-flagged race one, then 13th in race two.
McCormick said: “Being realistic coming away with tenth overall was not too bad. In both races, I had a dead shoulder after 10 to 15 minutes, so it was in my favour that race one was red-flagged.
"After being in the top five off the start in race two, I just hung in there in the end to bring it home. I’m short of race fitness at the moment, but that will come.”
Lennox Dickinson had 12th and 17th place finishes, resulting in 15th overall.
In the MX1 class Loughbrickland’s Jason Meara finished sixth overall on the Moto-Cycle GasGas while Martin Barr was 11th on the Apico Honda.
Meara said: “I went P6 early on in qualifying and although I got a terrible start in race one I pushed my way through to eighth on the final lap.
"Race two was another poor start, but I managed to get onto the tail end of the pack early on. However, I ran out of time to make the passes. Sixth overall on the day, happy with that!”
Barr added: “The starts were crucial as it was a difficult track to pass on. In race one, I finished a disappointing 12th. In race two, I was down in 18th on the opening lap, and by the time I fought my way into ninth, the front guys were gone. I know I’m better than this, but I will have to get the starts sorted.”
Omagh teenager Lewis Spratt made the long overnight journey from Tandragee, where he finished seventh overall on the McCullagh’s Centra 125 KTM, to Canada Heights, where he claimed eighth overall in the 125 British Championship.
“I was tenth in qualifying and lying fourth in race one before a technical issue with the bike slowed me down, eventually finishing 14th,” said Spratt.
"In race two, I was able to claim fifth. I was happy with that and made the overnight trip all worth it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.