In October, council voted to increase its financial contribution to Northern Ireland’s biggest motorcycle race by an additional £96,000 of in-kind support, coming on the heels of a warning by race chief Mervyn Whyte that the future of the event was in serious jeopardy.

However, the funding was put on hold after two separate ‘call-ins’ initiated by a number of Sinn Fein, SDLP and independent councillors, which required council to take legal opinion before revisiting the decision again.

Among their concerns was a lack of in-depth information regarding the event’s accounts and the legality of entering into a partnership with a limited company (Coleraine and District Motor Club).

The North West 200 returned for the first time this year since 2019 following successive cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the time, the NW200 organisers said they were ‘disappointed’ by the development, adding in a statement: ‘The North West 200 road races provide huge economic benefit to the Causeway Coast and Glens Council area and to Northern Ireland as a whole’.

The matter was listed for consideration again at a full council meeting on Tuesday evening, when it was discussed confidentially ‘in committee’.

It is understood the vote was retaken after legal judgement was considered, with the original funding proposal upheld.

Council’s increased in-kind financial backing of £96,000 is to be used primarily to cover the costs involved in setting up the 8.9-mile North West 200 course, which became a priority after the course build manager resigned from the role this year.

The work will either be carried out directly by the council or by an external organisation via a tender process.

Following the initial decision in October to rubber-stamp the proposal, Whyte said the extra support would put the North West 200 on a “good footing” for 2023.

“We get a lot of support from council in-kind and this will get us over the line for 2023, and we’ll move forward from there,” he said.

“I think it leaves the North West 200 on a good footing moving forward and I’m well pleased with how things went, so it’s full steam ahead for 2023.”

