North West 200 reviewing revised insurance quote for May event but organisers warn time is running out
The organisers of the North West 200 say they are considering a revised insurance quote for the event as uncertainty hangs over motorcycling events in Northern Ireland this year.
It is understood the sport’s governing body, the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre), has been provided with a reduced insurance quote for road racing and short circuit events this year, which clubs are now assessing.
On Thursday, a statement issued by Coleraine and District Motor Club, organisers of the North West 200, said a ‘final decision’ was needed soon, with time running out ahead of the May showpiece.
It read: “The MCUI UC has received a new insurance quotation for its 2023 events which the Coleraine and District Motor Club and the other organising clubs are now considering.
“We are very conscious that time is now short with regard to the organisation of this year’s fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200.
“With less than eight weeks until race week, there is a pressing need for a final decision to be made as soon as possible for everyone involved in the event.”