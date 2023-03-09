It is understood the sport’s governing body, the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre), has been provided with a reduced insurance quote for road racing and short circuit events this year, which clubs are now assessing.

On Thursday, a statement issued by Coleraine and District Motor Club, organisers of the North West 200, said a ‘final decision’ was needed soon, with time running out ahead of the May showpiece.

It read: “The MCUI UC has received a new insurance quotation for its 2023 events which the Coleraine and District Motor Club and the other organising clubs are now considering.

The North West 200 is the biggest motorcycle race in Northern Ireland.

“We are very conscious that time is now short with regard to the organisation of this year’s fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200.