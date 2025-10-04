“We look forward to this event having scored two podium positions with the late Owen Jenner and we hope to do him proud!”

Northern Ireland team Parker Car Transport Racing says they hope to honour the memory of tragic young British championship rider Owen Jenner by “doing him proud” at this month’s Sunflower Trophy short circuit meeting at Bishopscourt in Co Down.

Jenner, from East Sussex, died aged 21 along with 29-year-old Shane Richardson, originally from New Zealand, following a multi-rider incident in the British Supersport race at Oulton Park in Cheshire on May 5 this year.

Jenner rode for the Parker Transport Team at the Sunflower Trophy races last October and excelled in the Supersport class, claiming two runner-up finishes on the team’s Yamaha R6 behind the experienced Richard Cooper (BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha).

The Ballycastle-based team has signed British championship rider Joe Sheldon-Shaw from Sheffield – currently 15th in the British Supersport Championship – for Northern Ireland’s top short circuit meeting, which takes place from October 24-25.

Owen Jenner on the Parker Transport Racing Yamaha at the Sunflower Trophy motorcycle races at Bishopscourt in Co Down in October 2024. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Taylor Moreton, who will make his road racing debut in 2026, will ride the team’s second Yamaha R6, with Johnny Parker also in action.

A statement from the team said: “Parker Car Transport Racing are pleased to announce that Sheffield BSB rider Joe Sheldon-Shaw will join the team for their last race of the season at Bishopscourt for the Sunflower Trophy Motorcycle Races!

“Joe will ride the Parker Car Transport Racing Yamaha R6 in the Supersport and Superbike classes amongst a grid of high level BSB riders.

“Joe has shown his ability and talent all year in the British Supersport Championship frequently finishing in the top 10 amongst some of the best riders in the UK.

“He has also shown his skill in the 1000cc class in the British Championship with some great results throughout his career.

“After watching Joe throughout this year the team believe that Joe and the R6 will be a good combination and there will be a lot of potential with the package to fight at the front.

“This will be Joe’s first time to Bishopscourt and first time on Irish soil altogether! We can’t wait to get working with him and hopefully we can have a good end to the season.

“Joe will be accompanied by 2026 road racing debutant Taylor Moreton who will ride the other Parker Car Transport Racing Yamaha R6 and Johnny Parker who made his return to racing last weekend at a wet Bishopscourt.