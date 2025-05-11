Macau-based entrepreneur Faye Ho says she is “very happy” to be involved as a sponsor with Northern Ireland’s Michael Dunlop in 2025.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ho, who formed FHO Racing in 2021, is supporting the record 29-time Isle of Man TT winner at the major road races this year.

Dunlop won Saturday’s opening Superbike race at the North West 200 on the ROKiT BMW Motorrad machine in controversial circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former FHO Racing riders Peter Hickman and Davey Todd voiced their discontent after the Ulsterman did not receive a 10-second penalty when he failed to stop in the stop box after running on at Mather’s chicane.

Dunlop said this was because of “safety reasons”, with the 36-year-old going on to win the race from Todd for his first Superbike success at the event since 2016.

The incident was later reviewed by the race stewards with the result standing as originally announced.

Todd and Hickman set up 8TEN Racing together to run BMW machinery after parting company from FHO Racing earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on the FHO Racing Facebook page, Ho said: “I am very happy to be part of Michael Dunlop MD Racing for the roads this year.”

Michael Dunlop on the ROKiT BMW Motorrad Superbike at the North West 200. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Dunlop’s factory BMW has FHO Racing branding on the side fairings.

The Ballymoney man, who celebrated a treble at the North West after winning the Supersport and Superstock races on Thursday, took to social media himself, posting a picture of his race-winning BMW Superbike and Superstock machines.

Dunlop wrote: “The 2 ponies back at the stable.

“Massive thanks to all our sponsors for making this happen.

“Great to see my new sponsors ROKiT and FHO getting their first Superbike and NW200 wins, to the sponsors who have stood by MD Racing year after year and believed in me – your support has meant everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Getting back on that top step and hearing the cheers from the home crowds… it was something special.”

Dunlop will now be turning his attention to the Isle of Man TT as he targets a milestone 30th victory around the Mountain Course.