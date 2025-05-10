NW200: Peter Hickman says 'that's probably my last ever North West' after Superbike controversy
Hickman felt race winner Michael Dunlop should have received a 10-second penalty after the Northern Ireland rider ran on at Mather’s chicane on the first lap.
Hickman also went straight on at Mather’s but stopped in the stop box before setting off again.
Dunlop lost a lot of time in the race after also running wide at Metropole, but he reeled in Hickman’s 8TEN Racing BMW team-mate Davey Todd and passed the English rider on the last lap for a popular victory – his first in the Superbike class since 2016 and his third of the meeting after Supersport and Superstock wins on Thursday.
Hickman, who finished third, refused to join Dunlop and a disappointed Todd on the rostrum afterwards.
The Lincolnshire man, speaking after he was ruled out of the final Superbike race with an issue on the first lap, said: “A bit of a sad end really and there’s a lot of stuff going on, a lot of things happened that shouldn’t have happened, so that’ll probably be my last ever North West unfortunately.
“We’re not going to be here and be treated the way we’re being treated, and rules being bent for certain people but not others.
“It’s not right, it’s not fair, so that’s it I’m afraid.”
Hickman set up the 8TEN Racing BMW team with Todd after they parted company from Faye Ho’s FHO Racing outfit.
Dunlop was forced out of the final Superbike race on his Hawk Racing BMW after taking the lead from Todd, stopping at Mather’s chicane.
The big finale was red-flagged following an incident on the penultimate lap, when Todd was leading from Harrison.
