Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four-time North West 200 Supertwin race winner Richard Cooper claimed pole position for Saturday’s two races on the KMR/Jack Reid Cars Kawasaki on Thursday.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No Supertwin qualifying session was held on Wednesday after the organisers ran out of time following delays because of oil contamination on the course and a crash in Supersport qualifying.

However, in glorious conditions again on the north coast, a one-hour Supertwin session was held on Thursday morning, with Nottingham’s Cooper sealing the top spot with a lap of 111.998mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooper was only 0.754s ahead of Ulsterman Adam McLean, who clocked 111.706mph on the Flitwick Motorcycles/SMV Yamaha.

Richard Cooper (KMR/Jack Reid Cars Kawasaki) claimed pole position in the Supertwin class at the Briggs Equipment North West 200. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Fellow Northern Ireland rider Paul Jordan was third on the Jackson Racing Aprilia (109.721mph) ahead of Peter Hickman (Swan Yamaha), who was a double winner in the class over Cooper 12 months ago.

Three-time winner Jeremy McWilliams secured fifth on the grid on the J McC Racing Aprilia ahead of Republic of Ireland rider Michael Sweeney (MSR Aprilia).

Yorkshire’s Jamie Coward, competing at the North West after a three-year absence, was seventh quickest on the KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stewart Kawasaki.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evergreen Michael Rutter, a 14-time NW200 winner, rounded out the top eight on his Bathams AJN Racing Yamaha.

SUPERTWIN TIMES

1 Richard Cooper (Kawasaki) 111.998mph

2 Adam McLean (Yamaha) 111.706mph

3 Paul Jordan (Aprilia) 109.721mph

4 Peter Hickman (Yamaha) 109.230mph

5 Jeremy McWilliams (Aprilia) 109.032mph

6 Michael Sweeney (Aprilia) 108.882mph

7 Jamie Coward (Kawasaki) 108.596mph

8 Michael Rutter (Aprilia) 107.839mph

9 Pierre Yves Bian (Paton) 106.789mph