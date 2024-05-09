NW200: Richard Cooper on top from Davey Todd in red-flagged Supersport session
The session was cut short due to a red flag incident on the approach to Station Corner with 11 minutes remaining. The sole rider involved was up on his feet afterwards but the session was not re-started.
Riding the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha, Cooper was 0.677s quicker than Davey Todd (Powertoolmate Ducati) with Mike Browne third fastest on the second BPE Yamaha machine, 3.4s off his team-mate’s 118mph lap.
Michael Dunlop was prominent again as he slotted into fourth on his new MD Racing Triumph, two tenths adrift of Browne, with Adam McLean (J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki) and Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda) the top six.
Michael Sweeney was seventh on his EM Building Yamaha ahead of Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda), Christian Elkin (Dynocentre NI Yamaha) and Ian Hutchinson (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda).
The first Supersport race takes place over four laps on Thursday evening.
