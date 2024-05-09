Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard Cooper underscored his status as a major contender for Supersport honours after securing pole in perfect conditions in Thursday’s final qualifying shootout at the North West 200.

The session was cut short due to a red flag incident on the approach to Station Corner with 11 minutes remaining. The sole rider involved was up on his feet afterwards but the session was not re-started.

Riding the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha, Cooper was 0.677s quicker than Davey Todd (Powertoolmate Ducati) with Mike Browne third fastest on the second BPE Yamaha machine, 3.4s off his team-mate’s 118mph lap.

Michael Dunlop was prominent again as he slotted into fourth on his new MD Racing Triumph, two tenths adrift of Browne, with Adam McLean (J McC Roofing Racing Kawasaki) and Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda) the top six.

Richard Cooper led the Supersport times on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha

Michael Sweeney was seventh on his EM Building Yamaha ahead of Conor Cummins (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda), Christian Elkin (Dynocentre NI Yamaha) and Ian Hutchinson (Milenco by Padgett’s Honda).