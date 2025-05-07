Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peter Hickman was fastest in Superbike qualifying on the opening day of the Briggs Equipment North West 200 on Wednesday.

The English rider has never won a Superbike race at the north coast road race but made a strong start in perfect conditions on the north coast, lapping at 121.732mph on his 8TEN Racing BMW to take the top spot narrowly from Honda Racing UK’s Dean Harrison.

In the Supersport class, Richard Cooper – a winner last year – led the way on the BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha from Harrison, with Michael Dunlop (Milwaukee Ducati) in third.

The Superstock and Supertwin sessions did not go ahead after a series of delays following three red flags, with two stoppages for oil on the course and a further red flag following an incident in Supersport qualifying, with the two riders involved taken to hospital.

Honda Racing UK's Dean Harrison was second fastest in the Superbike and Supersport qualifying sessions at the North West 200 on Wednesday. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

A revised schedule has been put in place for Thursday (roads closed pam-3pm) with Supertwins out first at 9:45am followed by Superstock, Supersport and Superbikes.

Three races are scheduled on Thursday evening (roads closed 4:45pm-9pm) including Superbike, Supersport and Superstock, all over four laps.

SUPERBIKE TIMES

1. P Hickman (BMW) 4:35.271 (121.732 mph)

2. D Harrison (Honda) 4:26.030 (121.385 mph)

3. A Seeley (BMW) 4:26.869 (121.003 mph)

4. P Jordan (Honda) 4:27.645 (120.652 mph)

5. E Kostamo (BMW) 4:30.696 (119.292 mph)

6. J Coward (BMW) 4:31.092 (119.118 mph)

7. M Dunlop (BMW) 4:31.217 (119.063 mph)

8. M Sweeney (BMW) 4:31.847 (118.776 mph)

9. J McGuinness (Honda) 4:33.260 (118.173 mph)

10. N Harrison (Honda) 4:33.409 (118.109 mph)

SUPERSPORT TIMES

1. R Cooper (Yamaha) 4:36.484 (116.795 mph)

2. D Harrison (Honda) 4:36.531 (116.775 mph)

3. M Dunlop (Ducati) 4:39.144 (115.682 mph)

4. P Hickman (Triumph) 4:40.564 (115.097 mph)

5. J Brookes (Honda) 4:41.315 (114.789 mph)

6. M Browne (Yamaha) 4:41.469 (114.727 mph)

7. I Hutchinson (Yamaha) 4:41.674 (114.643 mph)

8. P Jordan (Honda) 4:41.706 (114.630 mph)

9. A McLean (Yamaha) 4:41.800 (114.592 mph)