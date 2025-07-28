“The bike was phenomenal and the team has provided three good bikes this weekend.

Paul Jordan picked up the man-of-the-meeting award at the Bayview Hotel Armoy Road Races after claiming six podiums – including two wins – and a new lap record in the Supertwin class.

​The Ulster rider won both Supertwin races on the Jackson Racing Aprilia by Prosper2, raising the lap record to 100.694mph in Friday’s opening race.

He also finished third and second respectively in the Supersport races and third in the Open race, when he opted to ride the Jackson Racing Honda Supersport machine in mixed conditions.

The Magherafelt man, who qualified on pole in the Superbike class, ended an impressive weekend by finishing as the runner-up in the ‘Race of Legends’ showpiece behind Mike Browne.

Paul Jordan on the Jackson Racing Honda by Prospe 2 Honda during Saturday's Supersport race at the Armoy Road Races. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

In Saturday’s Supertwin race, held on a damp track, Jordan – a Supertwin winner at the North West 200 in May – felt his way into the race after starting from pole and moved into the lead past Barry Furber (DC Autos Yamaha) on the second lap.

He was leading by only 0.097s, but Jordan began to up the ante and had opened a gap of 3.1s after four laps.

The34-year-old continued to pull away and was ahead of Furber by 5.4s after the fifth lap, while Michael Sweeney (MSR Aprilia) in third was coming under pressure from Sean Brolly on corrected time, who started from the second wave.

Jordan closed out his second victory of the weekend by 9.6s from Furber, with Brolly overhauling Sweeney to take the final rostrum place on his Aprilia 660.

Paul Jordan on the podium after Friday's Supertwin race with runner-up Michael Sweeney and Joe Yeardsley

It was an excellent result for Londonderry rider Brolly, who is a frontrunner in the Senior and Junior Support classes.

Dean McMaster (Air NI Kawasaki) and Joey Thompson (TH Racing Aprilia) were the top six.

“I’m really happy to be fair and it’s nice to get two wins here, and in every race so far I’ve been on the podium,” said Jordan.

“In places it’s [conditions] not that bad, but this morning the bottom section was really wet and now it’s dry.

“I sort of beat myself up a bit because I went out in the Superbike race on the 600, but conditions are awful.

“They’re really not ideal and you can’t push on, and do everything you want to do on the motorbike.

“The bike was phenomenal and the team has provided three good bikes this weekend.

“These wins mean as much to me as the international wins and the amount of people here waving me on is amazing.”

Runner-up Furber said his early pace was the key to finishing the race strongly for a fine runner-up result.

“I tried to pull the pin at the start and it paid off,” he said.

“I seemed to get a bit of a gap and I could relax a bit then, but conditions just seemed to get worse as it got drier, but these little things are alright – they’ll spin and slide a bit without ruing the tyre, so I just tried to push as hard as I could without falling off and it worked.

“Through Church is just greasy and towards the end I was just trying to stay upright through there, but everywhere else was good fun.”

Brolly had set a target of finishing in the top eight but said he was “chuffed” to pip Sweeney for third after coming from the second group on corrected time.

“I was aiming for the top eight but to be on the podium. I’m more than happy – over the moon. The wee bikes was on rails again,” he said.