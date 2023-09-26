Paul Jordan on his way to third place in the Supertwin race at the Isle of Man TT in 2022.

Jordan rode for the Isle of Man-based outfit at the Cookstown 100 during a Covid-depleted 2021 calendar after splitting from Dungannon team Burrows Engineering/RK Racing.

He then joined PreZ full-time in 2022, securing a podium in the Supertwin class at the North West 200 and a dream maiden rostrum at the Isle of TT, when he stood beside Peter Hickman and Lee Johnston on the podium after finishing third in the Supertwin race.

This year, Jordan claimed another podium at the North West, finishing second in the opening Supertwin race behind Richard Cooper in May.

Jordan has yet to finalise his plans for 2024 but has confirmed he will compete at the Macau Grand Prix in November, which has attracted a top-class line-up for the 55th edition of the motorcycle race after strict Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

“Unfortunately for myself and Prez Racing we won’t be going into 2024 together, which is a shame,” Jordan said.

“Firstly, I want to thank Prez Racing for everything over the past few years; what we achieved was amazing so I can’t thank them enough.

“For the mechanics that have a helped and put endless hours of effort in for me I will be forever grateful.

“For my sponsors who have stood by me this year thank you again, without you I couldn’t live my childhood dreams.”

On his prospects for next year, Jordan added: “I hope to have something in place very soon which can only bring nothing but excitement and drive me to keep improving and make that next step.”