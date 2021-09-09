Paul Jordan links up with PreZ Racing for Cookstown 100

Jordan and the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team parted company in an ‘amicable’ split last month after the Armoy Road Races.

The 2019 Ulster Grand Prix Supertwin race winner rode the PreZ Racing Yamaha R6 at the third round of the Ulster Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt in Co Down a week after the Armoy meeting, finishing in fifth place in the first Supersport race.

Jordan returned to Bishopscourt this week for a test in preparation for Cookstown, which will be the final Irish national road race of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Jordan on the PreZ Racing Yamaha R6 at Bishopscourt in Co Down. Picture: Shaun Lewis Photography.

The 30-year-old made the most of the fine September weather for more laps on the PreZ Racing Yamaha R6 on Wednesday at the Co Down circuit, but Jordan was denied the opportunity for some track time on the team’s 1000cc Yamaha R1 due to a fuel pump problem.

“We had a good test at Bishopscourt but unfortunately we never got any laps done on the big bike because of a fuel pump issue,” Jordan told the News Letter.

“I got some laps done on the R6 and was happy enough – I didn’t even want anything changed on the bike.

“I just want to enjoy myself this weekend because I’ve been disappointed with how things have gone this year. I honestly haven’t even thought about the race and I’ll just do what I need to do to get ready on Friday and see what happens from there,” he added.

“I’m not sure if we’ll be out on the R1 or not, so it’s a case of wait and see at the minute. I’m not setting any targets either because I just want to ride my motorbike and enjoy it again.”

Jordan says he has nothing finalised for 2022, although a continuation with John Preston’s team next season is an obvious option.

“I’ve nothing final in place yet for next year,” Jordan said.

“I need to sit down and see exactly what I need and how I want to go about things. I know I need plenty of time on the bikes guaranteed before the North West 200 and ideally I want to be in the British championship in STK1000, otherwise you’re just on the back foot against the other guys

“As for the rest of the year, I’m not sure if I’ll be doing anything else. There’s only a couple of Ulster Superbike rounds left and a few Masters rounds at Mondello Park.”

Yorkshireman Jamie Coward previously rode for PreZ Racing after joining the team at the end of 2018. During a successful year in 2019, Coward set the fastest Yamaha lap of the TT Mountain Course at 130.317mph and also clinched a best result of fifth place in the second Supersport event.

The line-up at Cookstown, the only Irish national road race that went ahead last year following a spate of cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic, includes Adam McLean – a double winner in 2020 – who will be joined in the McAdoo Kawasaki colours by Ballymoney’s Darryl Tweed.

Skerries man Michael Sweeney will also line up as one of the big favourites in the Superbike, Supersport and Supertwin classes, while fellow Republic of Ireland rider Mike Browne is targeting the podium for the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing team.

Derek Sheils, who has been the man to beat in the Superbike class at the Orritor course in recent years, has declared himself an unlikely starter, while Derek McGee misses out through injury after breaking his pelvis during a training crash last month.

Michael Dunlop is also absent after taking the chance to ride for the Dynavolt Triumph team in this weekend’s British Supersport Championship at Silverstone, where he will replace injured American rider Brandon Paasch.

Roads will close at 10am for practice on Friday , and from 7am on Saturday, re-opening no later than 9pm on both days.

Three races are planned on Friday following practice (Open B, Senior Support B and Supersport 600 B).