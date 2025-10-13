The line-up for November’s 57th Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix has been confirmed, with four-time winner Peter Hickman poised to make his road racing comeback following a frightening crash at the Isle of Man TT.

Hickman has been back in action in the British Superbike Championship on the 8TEN Racing BMW, but the legendary Chinese street race in the Far East will mark his return to roads more than five months after his high-speed accident in qualifying.

Hickman is entered with his team under the Zeeco BMW Motorrad banner alongside team-mate Davey Todd, who was declared the winner last year in Macau when the result was based on qualifying positions after the race was cancelled due to adverse weather caused by a passing typhoon.

Paul Jordan is Northern Ireland’s sole representative on the Jackson Racing by Prosper2 Honda, with New Zealand’s Mitch Rees – a newcomer to the event – also riding for the English team on a Honda Fireblade.

Peter Hickman skims the barrier in qualifying on the FHO Racing BMW at the 2024 Macau Grand Prix. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

North West 200 podium finisher Michael Sweeney makes his return to Macau for the first time since 2019 and will ride the Martin Jones Racing BMW.

Finland’s Erno Kostamo, winner of the Covid-impacted 2022 Macau GP, is among the top contenders on his Racing for Inclusion by RVS BMW.

Wigan’s Rob Hodson (SMT Racing Honda) and Phil Crowe (Crowe Performance BMW) are other key names on the 20-strong grid along with leading IRRC rider Laurent Hoffmann from Belgium on the Hoffmann and LM by MRP BMW.

Australian David Johnson is team-mates with Kostamo on a Racing for Inclusion by RVS BMW. Johnson missed out in 2024 through injury.

Italy’s Maurizio Bottalico is also a newcomer at Macau this year and will ride alongside Crowe on a Crowe Performance/Bottalico BMW.

One big name absent is record nine-time winner Michael Rutter, who is not yet fully recovered from injuries he sustained in a crash at the TT in June.

Free practice for the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix takes place on Thursday, November 13 followed by qualifying on Friday, November 14.

A 20-minute warm-up session will be held on Saturday, November 15 ahead of the 12-lap race, which is scheduled for a 09:10 start local time.

Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix entry list:

(2) Paul Jordan – Jackson Racing by Prosper2 Honda

(6) Sam West – MotoHub BMW

(8) Davey Todd – Zeeco BMW Motorrad

(18) Michael Evans – RC Express Honda

(20) David Johnson – Racing for Inclusion by RVS BMW

(22) Paul Williams – Lee Williams Motorsport Honda

(23) Marcus Simpson – WH Racing Team powered by Dynobike Honda

(25) Amalric Blanc – Team Abel Bro Honda

(34) Don Gilbert – WR Racing Suzuki

(36) Eddy Ferre – Optimark Road Racing Team Honda

(38) Erno Kostamo – Racing for Inclusion by RVS BMW

(40) Maurizio Bottalico – Crowe Performance/Bottalico BMW

(44) Rob Hodson – SMT Racing Honda

(65) Michael Sweeney – Martin Jones Racing BMW

(71) Phil Crowe – Crowe Performance/Bottalico BMW

(81) Lukas Maurer – Hoffmann and LM by MRP Yamaha

(88) Peter Hickman – Zeeco BMW Motorrad

(92) Mitch Rees – Jackson Racing by Prosper2 Honda

(174) Laurent Hoffmann – Hoffmann and LM by MRP BMW

(361) Ryan Whitehall – WR Racing Yamaha