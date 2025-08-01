Phillip McCallen is anticipating a weekend to remember at the GO Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt Racing Circuit in Co Down.

The Irish road racing great is the co-organiser of the star-studded motorcycling extravaganza, which will feature the final part of the official Joey 25 celebrations, marking 25 years since Northern Ireland motorcycling icon Joey Dunlop tragically lost his life in a racing accident in Estonia.

In May, thousands turned out to pay homage to Joey in his hometown of Ballymoney, where 25 of his original racing bikes were paraded through the Co Antrim town by many of his former rivals, team-mates and friends.

Those same machines will be on display this weekend, while fans will have another opportunity to see and hear Joey’s bikes in action on the track.

Thousands turned out for the Joey 25 Celebration Day in honour of Northern Ireland motorcycling legend Joey Dunlop in Ballymoney in May. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness will ride Joey’s famous RC45 Honda in the parade laps, when he will be joined by famous names including Brian Reid, Bruce Anstey, Ryan Farquhar, Alan Irwin and Adrian Archibald among others.

An action-packed programme of racing will also be held, featuring modern Supersport and Invitation Open races alongside Lightweight Supersport, Classic Superbikes, 125GP, and Ulster championship rounds for the Classic Pre-73 and Sidecars.

A stellar line-up includes British Superbike stars Kyle Ryde, Danny Kent and Storm Stacey, plus National Superstock 1000 contender David Allingham – a double winner at Brands Hatch last weekend – Richard Cooper and Mike Browne, who will go head-to-head with Ulster Superbike regulars Carl Phillips, Korie McGreevy and Ryan Gibson.

On Sunday, a special ticket-only Joey 25 anniversary ride-out will leave Joey’s Bar in Ballymoney at 9am, travelling to Bishopscourt for the final day of the festival. Tickets are available via the Classic Bike Festival Ireland website.

Brian Reid with the RS250 Honda he rode in the Joey Dunlop 25 Celebration parade in Ballymoney. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

McCallen said: “This is arguably the best line-up for a short circuit meeting in Ireland since the days when Ron Haslam and Gary Cowan raced at the Sunflower Trophy meeting in 1989.

“We have British Superbike riders Kyle Ryde, who won at Brands Hatch, Danny Kent, who finished on the podium and our own David Allingham, who won both Superstock races at Brands.

“Storm Stacey is also racing and then you have Richard Cooper and Mike Browne, plus our own Ulster Superbike riders, so it really is a weekend not to be missed.

“We have Niall Mackenzie, Jamie Whitham and Roger Marshall coming, and Glenn Irwin and Michael Rutter will be there as well.

“It’s also a chance to remember Joey and seeing 25 of his bikes out on track at the one time is going to be unreal.”

The action gets underway on Saturday and Sunday from 9am.

Weekend spectator admission (including free camping) is £50 payable at the gate.