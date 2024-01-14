REVEALED: All the nominations for the star-studded Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast with Michael Dunlop, Jonathan Rea and Glenn Irwin among the contenders
and live on Freeview channel 276
The top accolade of the evening is the prestigious Irish Motorcyclist of the Year title, with the winner receiving the magnificent Joey Dunlop trophy at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
Last year, Carrickfergus man Glenn Irwin won the main award for the first time and the British Superbike Championship runner-up is again on the seven-strong shortlist.
World Superbike king Jonathan Rea and Isle of Man TT great Michael Dunlop are also in contention along with North West 200 ace Alastair Seeley, Ulster Superbike and Supersport champion Jason Lynn, National Superstock 1000 champion Richard Kerr and Ireland’s top enduro rider Jordan Scott.
The awards categories and nominees for the gala bash are as follows:
ZEROFIT SHORT CIRCUIT RIDER – UK CIRCUITS
Cameron Dawson
Glenn Irwin
Rhys Irwin
Jack Kennedy
Richard Kerr
Sam Laffins
Eugene McManus
Alastair Seeley
KAWASAKI YOUNG RIDER OF THE YEAR
Jack Burrows
Sophie Ferguson
Cole McCullough
Casey O’Gorman
Brian O’Malley
Checoby Rainey
Alexander Rowan
Peter Willis
BAYVIEW HOTEL TEAM OF THE YEAR
Burrows Engineering/RK Racing
IFS Racing
J McC Roofing Racing
KMR
MLav Racing
Mar-Train Racing Yamaha
McAdoo Kawasaki Racing
Rainey Racing
MD Racing
BPE by Russell Racing
SYNETIQ BMW
SLOANE HELICOPTERS SHORT CIRCUIT IRELAND RIDER OF YEAR
Jack Burrows
Jason Lynn
Korie McGreevy
MONSTER ENERGY OFF-ROAD RIDER
Martin Barr
Josh Hanlon
Cole McCullough
Stuart McClurg
Jason Meara
Checoby Rainey
A McLEAN BOOKMAKERS RACE OF THE YEAR
Jonathan Rea, World Superbike victory in Czech Republic
Glenn Irwin, BSB title decider at Brands Hatch
Davey Todd, North West 200 Supersport victory in Race 2
Richard Kerr, Superstock victory in Donington Park thriller
Sam Laffins, Junior Superstock victory, Donington Park Race 1
Lee Johnston v Rhys Irwin, Supersport Feature race, Silverstone
Jeremy McWilliams, Super Hooligans race, Circuit of the Americas
IFS INTERNATIONAL ROAD RACER OF THE YEAR
Michael Dunlop
Richard Cooper
Dean Harrison
Peter Hickman
Glenn Irwin
Davey Todd
Alastair Seeley
Other awards set to be presented on the night include the Hall of Fame, Services to Motorcycling, Greenlight TV King of the Roads and Outstanding Achievement.
See Also: