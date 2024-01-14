The Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards will be held in Belfast on Friday, January 19 and the nominations in each category have now been revealed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The top accolade of the evening is the prestigious Irish Motorcyclist of the Year title, with the winner receiving the magnificent Joey Dunlop trophy at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Last year, Carrickfergus man Glenn Irwin won the main award for the first time and the British Superbike Championship runner-up is again on the seven-strong shortlist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

World Superbike king Jonathan Rea and Isle of Man TT great Michael Dunlop are also in contention along with North West 200 ace Alastair Seeley, Ulster Superbike and Supersport champion Jason Lynn, National Superstock 1000 champion Richard Kerr and Ireland’s top enduro rider Jordan Scott.

2022 Irish Motorcyclist of the Year Glenn Irwin with his partner Laura and mum and dad, Margaret and Alan at the Irish Motorbike Awards last year

The awards categories and nominees for the gala bash are as follows:

ZEROFIT SHORT CIRCUIT RIDER – UK CIRCUITS

Cameron Dawson

Glenn Irwin

Rhys Irwin

Jack Kennedy

Richard Kerr

Sam Laffins

Eugene McManus

Alastair Seeley

KAWASAKI YOUNG RIDER OF THE YEAR

Jack Burrows

Sophie Ferguson

Cole McCullough

Casey O’Gorman

Brian O’Malley

Checoby Rainey

Alexander Rowan

Peter Willis

BAYVIEW HOTEL TEAM OF THE YEAR

Burrows Engineering/RK Racing

IFS Racing

J McC Roofing Racing

KMR

MLav Racing

Mar-Train Racing Yamaha

McAdoo Kawasaki Racing

Rainey Racing

MD Racing

BPE by Russell Racing

SYNETIQ BMW

SLOANE HELICOPTERS SHORT CIRCUIT IRELAND RIDER OF YEAR

Jack Burrows

Jason Lynn

Korie McGreevy

MONSTER ENERGY OFF-ROAD RIDER

Martin Barr

Josh Hanlon

Cole McCullough

Stuart McClurg

Jason Meara

Checoby Rainey

A McLEAN BOOKMAKERS RACE OF THE YEAR

Jonathan Rea, World Superbike victory in Czech Republic

Glenn Irwin, BSB title decider at Brands Hatch

Davey Todd, North West 200 Supersport victory in Race 2

Richard Kerr, Superstock victory in Donington Park thriller

Sam Laffins, Junior Superstock victory, Donington Park Race 1

Lee Johnston v Rhys Irwin, Supersport Feature race, Silverstone

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy McWilliams, Super Hooligans race, Circuit of the Americas

IFS INTERNATIONAL ROAD RACER OF THE YEAR

Michael Dunlop

Richard Cooper

Dean Harrison

Peter Hickman

Glenn Irwin

Davey Todd

Alastair Seeley

Other awards set to be presented on the night include the Hall of Fame, Services to Motorcycling, Greenlight TV King of the Roads and Outstanding Achievement.