Revealed: Full list of honours and nominees for the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In addition to the coveted Irish Motorcyclist of the Year honour, a raft of accolades will be presented at the glittering bash.
The full list of awards and nominees is as follows:
ADELAIDE IRISH MOTORCYCLIST OF THE YEAR
Glenn Irwin
Jack Kennedy
Jonathan Rea
Michael Dunlop
Scott Swann
Eugene McManus
KERR’S TYRES GROUP TEAM OF THE YEAR
J McC Roofing Racing
KMR Racing
BPE/Russell Racing
TAS Racing
Burrows Engineering/RK Racing
Daracore Racing
McAdoo Racing
MLav Racing
MD Racing
Mar-Train Racing
Swann Racing
CLASSIC BIKE FESTIVAL IRELAND INTERNATIONAL ROAD RACER OF THE YEAR
Dean Harrison
Davey Todd
Peter Hickman
Richard Cooper
Michael Dunlop
Glenn Irwin
ZEROFIT SHORT CIRCUIT RIDER OF THE YEAR – UK CIRCUITS
Simon Reid
Andrew Irwin
Nikki Coates
David Allingham
Jack Kennedy
Glenn Irwin
Alastair Seeley
Scott Swann
Eugene McManus
Rhys Irwin
KAWASAKI YOUNG RIDER OF THE YEAR
Jack Burrows
Rossi Dobson
Holly Denis
Macy Edgar
Jack Hamilton
Cole McCullough
Sophie Ferguson
Alfie Flynn
Max Robinson
Ruben Sherman-Boyd
Isaac Mark
Lewis Mullen
Alexander Rowan
Peter Willis
Brian O’Malley
Casey O’Gorman
Shannon Smyth
ARBUTUS CATERING FEMALE TRAILBLAZER OF THE YEAR
Sophie Ferguson
Nicole Lynch
Holly Denis
Anne Forsythe
Macy Edgar
BAYVIEW HOTEL SHORT CIRCUIT RIDER OF THE YEAR – IRISH CIRCUITS
Kevin Keyes
Korie McGreevy
Alexander Rowan
Johnny Campbell
RACKING SHELVING OFF-ROAD RIDER OF THE YEAR
Martin Barr
Sophie Ferguson
Jay McCrum
Jason Meara
Jordan Scott
A.McLEAN BOOKMAKERS RACE OF THE YEAR
GLENN IRWIN beats Davey Todd to secure a history-making 11th Superbike victory in the row at the NW200.
MIKE BROWNE beats Michael Dunlop to take a dramatic Supersport victory at the Southern 100. JACK KENNEDY’S British Supersport Sprint race win at Brands Hatch, Round 6. SCOTT SWANN beats Davey Todd in the final BSB Superstock race of the season at Brands Hatch. GLENN IRWIN wins a thrilling BSB Superbike Race 2 at Donnington Park, Round 10. MICHAEL DUNLOP’s record-breaking 27th Isle of Man TT win in the first Supertwin race.
BELFAST CHAUFFEUR HIRE EVENT OF THE YEAR
Go Fuels Classic Bike Festival Ireland
Bayview Hotel Armoy Race of Legends
Cemcor Cookstown 100
Briggs Equipment North West 200
JAS Finlay Sunflower Trophy
Other awards to be presented on the night include the Pride & Pinion Hall of Fame, the IFS Special Recognition Award, the BSB Breakthrough Award in memory of Keith Farmer and the Greenlight TV King of the Roads.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.