The Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards will take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast on Friday night when a host of the sport’s top names will be among the special guests.

The Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards will take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast on Friday night when a host of the sport's top names will be among the special guests.

In addition to the coveted Irish Motorcyclist of the Year honour, a raft of accolades will be presented at the glittering bash.

The full list of awards and nominees is as follows:

ADELAIDE IRISH MOTORCYCLIST OF THE YEAR

Michael Dunlop had a year to remember in 2024 after setting a new record of 29 Isle of Man TT victories

Glenn Irwin

Jack Kennedy

Jonathan Rea

Michael Dunlop

Scott Swann

Eugene McManus

KERR’S TYRES GROUP TEAM OF THE YEAR

J McC Roofing Racing

KMR Racing

BPE/Russell Racing

TAS Racing

Burrows Engineering/RK Racing

Daracore Racing

McAdoo Racing

MLav Racing

MD Racing

Mar-Train Racing

Swann Racing

CLASSIC BIKE FESTIVAL IRELAND INTERNATIONAL ROAD RACER OF THE YEAR

Dean Harrison

Davey Todd

Peter Hickman

Richard Cooper

Michael Dunlop

Glenn Irwin

ZEROFIT SHORT CIRCUIT RIDER OF THE YEAR – UK CIRCUITS

Simon Reid

Andrew Irwin

Nikki Coates

David Allingham

Jack Kennedy

Glenn Irwin

Alastair Seeley

Scott Swann

Eugene McManus

Rhys Irwin

KAWASAKI YOUNG RIDER OF THE YEAR

Jack Burrows

Rossi Dobson

Holly Denis

Macy Edgar

Jack Hamilton

Cole McCullough

Sophie Ferguson

Alfie Flynn

Max Robinson

Ruben Sherman-Boyd

Isaac Mark

Lewis Mullen

Alexander Rowan

Peter Willis

Brian O’Malley

Casey O’Gorman

Shannon Smyth

ARBUTUS CATERING FEMALE TRAILBLAZER OF THE YEAR

Sophie Ferguson

Nicole Lynch

Holly Denis

Anne Forsythe

Macy Edgar

BAYVIEW HOTEL SHORT CIRCUIT RIDER OF THE YEAR – IRISH CIRCUITS

Kevin Keyes

Korie McGreevy

Alexander Rowan

Johnny Campbell

RACKING SHELVING OFF-ROAD RIDER OF THE YEAR

Martin Barr

Sophie Ferguson

Jay McCrum

Jason Meara

Jordan Scott

A.McLEAN BOOKMAKERS RACE OF THE YEAR

GLENN IRWIN beats Davey Todd to secure a history-making 11th Superbike victory in the row at the NW200.

MIKE BROWNE beats Michael Dunlop to take a dramatic Supersport victory at the Southern 100. JACK KENNEDY’S British Supersport Sprint race win at Brands Hatch, Round 6. SCOTT SWANN beats Davey Todd in the final BSB Superstock race of the season at Brands Hatch. GLENN IRWIN wins a thrilling BSB Superbike Race 2 at Donnington Park, Round 10. MICHAEL DUNLOP’s record-breaking 27th Isle of Man TT win in the first Supertwin race.

BELFAST CHAUFFEUR HIRE EVENT OF THE YEAR

Go Fuels Classic Bike Festival Ireland

Bayview Hotel Armoy Race of Legends

Cemcor Cookstown 100

Briggs Equipment North West 200

JAS Finlay Sunflower Trophy