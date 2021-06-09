Road racing dates for 2021: What’s on, what’s not?

The ‘Race of Legends’ is one of only two Irish national events set to go ahead this year along with the postponed Cookstown 100 in September.

Every other Irish roads meeting, including the North West 200, has been cancelled for a second successive year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, the Cookstown 100 was the only Irish national road race that went ahead with restricted spectator numbers.

Michael Dunlop (Tyco BMW), Derek McGee (Doyne Kawasaki) and Derek Sheils (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki) at the Armoy Road Races in 2019.

The organisers operated a ticket-only event and a similar approach is being adopted this year for the Co Tyrone meeting, which is due to take place from September 10-11. Visit www.cookstown100.org or the events Facebook page for details.

Admission to the Armoy meeting (July 30-31) will also be ticket-only. Details can be found at www.amrrc.com.

Uncertainty remains over the future of the Ulster Grand Prix - traditionally held in August - after the event was axed last year as a result of the debt crisis facing the Dundrod & District Motor Club.

A number of short circuit races are scheduled to go ahead over the next few months at Bishopscourt and Kirkistown in Co Down, starting with the first Ulster Superbike round at Kirkistown on July 10, which was postponed from June 5 due to spectator restrictions.

The Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship at Mondello Park is set to get under way from June 26-27. Further rounds are scheduled for July 24-25, August 28-29, September 25-26 and October 9-10.

In England, the Scarborough Spring Cup was successfully run at Oliver’s Mount in May. Further events are planned at the 2.43-mile Woodland course, including the showpiece Gold Cup in September.

The Isle of Man TT, Southern 100 and all other Manx road racing events have been called off this year.

Further afield, there has been no official confirmation yet on whether the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix in southern China will take place in November. The race was cancelled in 2020, although several car races did run as part of a condensed programme in Macau, featuring mostly Asian competitors.

2021 ROAD RACES

Scarborough Spring Cup: May 22-23

Barry Sheene Classic (Scarborough): June 26-27

Armoy: July 30-31

Oliver’s Mount Festival (Scarborough): July 31-August 1

Aberdare Park Road Races: August 7-8

Cookstown 100: September 10-11

Scarborough Gold Cup: September 11-12

Macau Grand Prix: November 18-21 (provisional)

